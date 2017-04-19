PPM to launch campaign on Brac

(CNS Election): The ruling People’s Progressive Movement has taken the unusual decision of launching their formal election campaign on Cayman Brac, rather than beginning the political roadshow in the capital, where the majority of voters live. While the two seats on Cayman Brac are being contested by two PPM incumbents, both of whom are widely tipped to win the new constituencies of Cayman Brac East (CBE) and Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman (CBWLC), the district has only 1,118 voters, just over 5% of the entire electorate.

Read more and comment on the CNS Election Section

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Local News