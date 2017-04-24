PPM plans to take work permits from immigration
(CNS): If re-elected to government next month, the new PPM administration will be taking work-permit decisions away from the immigration department and putting them in the hands of the employment ministry with a new human resources authority. Speaking at the Progressives’ George Town meeting on Saturday night, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that if re-elected, the PPM will not freeze permits, as has been suggested by a number of candidates, but will rearrange the process for granting permits.
McLaughlin said he would move swiftly to create the new authority, which would deal with work permits, taking the process out from under the immigration department. This is a policy suggestion supported by many candidates in this and previous elections. Arden McLean, mentioning it most recently on the first Cayman 27 national debate.
Tara Rivers, the current employment minister, her predecessors and a number of government leaders have raised this issue on a number of occasions.
No government so far has created a policy position or commitment to implement the change, but with the Progressives spelling it out as a campaign promise and several other candidates also raising the issue, it is possible that the ongoing and widespread public concerns that permits are being issued without full regard to the exiting legislation could be addressed in the next parliament.
During his address on Saturday, McLaughlin said the party had plans to create a new authority that would deal with the wider aspects of granting permits, enforcement and compliance, including looking at how jobs are advertised, creating more transparency.
“We are going to increase the ability to monitor what is happening by providing more staff and more resources and we are going to increase enforcement when it comes to work-permits,” he said. “While we believe it is madness to suggest, as Dwayne Seymour did in Bodden Town, that we should just stop all work permits, shut the whole economy down until we figure it out, we do believe the current situation is not right.”
McLaughlin said there had to be fairer treatment of Caymanians and it was important to ensure that they were not being held to much higher standards than foreign workers.
The premier defended his party’s work on tackling unemployment during this administration, stating that the PPM had “done an amazing job” at creating opportunities for Caymanians and reducing unemployment among local people, though he admitted that the numbers had not fallen enough. He voiced concern that too many locals were not being given the chance to get work and that even people who were employed were not getting the type of work they were capable of or wanted to do.
Finance Minister Marco Archer gave a short review of the current employment and unemployment numbers, comparing them to the end of the previous administration. He said that the increase in the unemployment rate in the October labour force survey was a combination of the seasonal impact on jobs and the end of major construction projects. But he said the government had increased the size of the workforce and more jobs had been created with the change in the pension age and the implementation of a minimum wage.
Archer said that the figure of 2,000 unemployed locals being suggested by some candidates was wrong. He said the number of jobless Caymanians in October 2012 was 1,925 but in October 2016 it was 1,406, which meant that 500 more locals were in work than there were four years ago. He said that employment was increasing and he expected it to continue on that trajectory.
Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Jobs, Local News, Politics
I assume this will be just like what he did with the PR applications. He changed the point system and for 4 years no decision can be made with his grand ideas for PR. I guess, all work permits will be on hold for 4 years. Good luck business people and your work permits.
0
0
Very interesting. however, the truth is that we have to get our people educated and they MUST have a change of attitude. Therefore, we trade out a nurse for a qualified Caymanian nurse. We trade out a Tractor Operator for a trained Caymanian Tractor Operator, an Accountant for a qualified Caymanian Accountant, a Seamstress for a qualified Seamstress, an Air-condition Tradesman for a qualified Air-condition Tradesman and the list goes on and on in every field from the White Collar worker to the Blue Collar worker. What Aldine is missing, is that, until our islands have our people trained and qualified, shifting the duties from immigration to his administration will not work. Your ideas Sir, will be plain, non-productive. Our people need to be trained and MUST accept that they MUST start from the bottom qualified or not qualified with the RIGHT ATTITUDE whenever they are employed in any area. I have a nephew, that went to university in the great USA. The boy is qualified in finance but he refuses to take a job starting at $3500.00 per month at entry level. He told my sister his mom, that he wants a management position. As a result he has no job because my sister refuses to kick the bwoy out of her house. My nephew, whom I love dearly is very educated but his attitude towards businesses and business owners, is that he should be in charge. He does not know that each of us first have to become educated and we all should creep before we can walk. My sister knows that, but she allows this boy to manipulate her. Something I have found to be a common practice. Where are our OLD TIME CAYMANIAN VALUES?
Another personal experience is with another young man which I saw being abused on the job. I was hurt for the young man and offered him a job and hired him on the spot. During the interview, I discovered that he is being paid the minimum wage. I offered him more and he was so grateful. Two days later he called asking for more and I agreed to what he was asking for. We decided that he should start on the 18 April as he had to give his employers notice. To my surprise, this young man did not turn up to work neither did he call. Today makes it 7 days that he is late for work and not even a phone call to say if he is still interested in the position. With that type of bad work ethics and attitude, it is no way shifting where work permits are processed will solve the problem. Our people need a new breeze to blow on them as businesses have no time to waste. We need dedicated workers who can climb the rungs with us while being compensated fairly for a job well done. I shiver, to know that I might have to take money from my business to pay for a work permit to employ an expat who will not only work, but will be respectful. However, my dear Mr. Premier, while you are preparing a HR department to process work permits, please prepare a department to train our people and teach them and prepare them to be good respectable employees.
0
0
Looking at back headlines it would seem the only thing that is not working is the people who are in charge of it. I think fixing that would be the main plan. Fixing the Caymanian work force so they are as qualified as the people businesses are hiring I really think is the ONLY good way to fix the other problem without hurting Caymans business.
0
0
The system must be working right now because the CIA (Caymanian Intelligence agency) is saying that its time to screw it up again.
0
0
Human mind is a superb instrument if used rightly. Used wrongly, however, it becomes
very destructive. Fear, greed, control,
defending or feeding the false sense of self, the usual ego motivations for “doing” operate here.
Remember the deep wisdom underlying the practice of Eastern martial
arts: don’t resist the opponent’s force. Yield to overcome.
0
0
What about the dump?
0
0
Why didn’t they do this over the last 4 years? Oh its election time!
Now I want to know,
1) How much 8s this new dept going to cost? Not just salaries but Admin cost, office space rent etc?
Once again Alden is over spending… Idiot!
Not got my vote in Red Bay! I fact I have spoken to all my neighbours, explaining why not to vote for him and was shocked, they had already decided not to vote for him, we that’s 50 votes gone donkey…
Lastly, it would be nice of you to acknowledge your constituents when sitting in the bar!
1
0
And they had another 4 years to do it again but didn’t! What a joke!
1
0
There are too many loop holes pertaining to the rights and protection of Caymanians, Permanent Residents and Cayman Status Holders.
In America – Americans are priority
In Rome – Romans are priority
In the UK – the Brits are priority etc., etc.,
AND therefore it is time for the Cayman Islands to let Caymanians take priority. For those that say different – get over yourselves! Wherever you’re from – your nationality takes priority in your home country – don’t expect to deprive us of our rights in our country!
2
1
Yes! Caymanians must take priority…why wasn’t this done in the last four years when the PPM were in the LA? Suddenly all these brilliant ideas and promises again! I voted for PPM for years ago in Bodden Town and I must say I am very disappointed – I will not make that mistake again!
Please also note that when Immigration or this “New Authority” approve permanent residency or Cayman status, these individuals are also privy to be taken into consideration for local jobs prior to expats being employed. There are a large number of permanent residents who are unemployed and are the spouse of Caymanians. These individuals must also be given preference for local jobs with Caymanians being the priority and then those that are legally resident before expatriates are employed. This is one of the mean reasons why social services are so overwhelmed!! Provide viable opportunities for those permanent residents as well which will allow both parents to be employed and will therefore alleviate the need for social service assistance.
My husband has applied to numerous government departments as well as the private sector and he has been told that he is over qualified!!! Hello….then make him an offer!!! Obviously he would be an asset to any establishment employed with pertaining to the requirements of the job. When I go to pay my bills at the end of the month, I can’t use the excuse that I don’t have the amount I need to cover my bills because my husband has been told he is over-qualified and does not have a job. Families are hurting!!! We have a lot of qualified people right here in Cayman but yet expatriates are being brought in to fill these positions that locals are qualified to do.
Every where else in the world the locals MUST take priority over expatriates but here we are ridiculed as if we are doing wrong to look out for Caymanians first. We need to have a backbone and stand up for our Caymanian people and get our unemployed back to work!
I am a Caymanian and I can tell you that families are hurting severely. Children are in need because our government has turned a blind eye to the real unemployment problems that our country is faced with. But let’s be realistic, these politicians can pay their bills at the of the month, some may have their bills paid in advance because they can afford to do so. But some of us don’t know where our next dollar is coming from and live from hand to mouth by no fault of our own. Our own Caymanians are doing this to us and they have the NERVE to stand up and spew this garbage and expect people to lap it up like milk given t puppies!!! I believe this time around…Caymanians are wiser and my prayer is that only those that are genuine about “us the people and our future” making the right decisions and can’t be bought will be chosen to run this country. I am going a step beyond that,..as a matter of fact I AM FASTING AND PRAYING – AND I KNOW THAT GOD IS NOT DEAD, HE DOESN’T SLEEP NOR SLUMBER AND HE KNOWS EVERY SECRET THING – HE WILL HELP THOSE IN NEED. CAYMAN…IT’S TIME TO COME TOGETHER AND PRAY BECAUSE THIS IS A VERY CRUCIAL ELECTION.. OUR FUTURE AND OUR CHILDREN’S FUTURE DEPENDS ON OUR CHOICES!! The answer is on the way! 24 May 2017 is just around the corner!
0
0
Say wha ,?? You must think we are really stupid Alden. Take it from immigration and give it to your cronies. Really ?? No. We want a Caymanian Protection Board back. Haven’t you sold us out enough already ? And big Mac just as bad !! He knows the art of deception and let’s get the Chinese to build the dock . Do not vote for party as a whole but honest, smart people. That eliminates quite a few right off the bat. Both parties are trying to scare us with their tactics. Don’t fall for it.
0
0
This will not help ….the Accreditation System is the answer.
11
4
And how much will this new department cost to set up. Add that to the 300 000 wasted on the Ritch report and goverment wont be able to deny many permits.
23
4
“[Archer] said that employment was increasing and he expected it to continue on that trajectory.” So why change the system? It is obvious that the current system is expanding the economy and has led to close to zero real unemployment.
14
10
Companies are not complying with the laws and regulations as the PPM has made it known that they don’t need to..they can hire pretty much anyone they want as long as you pay the permit fee. Caymanians need to be given opportunities.
0
0
Insanity.
18
2
Government is nothing more than an organized criminal sector operating to extract money from the public.
I wish you would wake up? Oh why bother, they pay you to stay asleep. Go back to shuffling papers sending emails and generally being a nuisance on your cell phone.
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.
31
3
Wow way to steal ideas from other candidates! I have heard Alva Suckoo and Arden Mclean debate on this issue strongly for 4 years
15
17
work permit decisions need to be done by an authority made up of individuals from different industries. example: restaurants, financial industry, legal profession, real estate, janitorial, water sports, landscaping, construction and hotels just to name a few.
12
10
And what will that accomplish? All they’re going to do is look out for the bottom line of all their respective industries i.e. continue the modern day slave trade.
0
0
Not if its whole reason for its being is to control the off island skill numbers so the on island skill set has a chance. Never mind businesses here will not do as well and the quality of business that can be done here will take a hit just when it was getting better but that is not what is important right now right? Screw things up getting the vote then leave it to the next guys to fix it. Count on it. Plan on it. It will not change until they run out of money and the UK is forced to take over.
0
0
Any immigration policy is a JOKE if no one follows it. How many people are on Government contracts that are no longer a qualified Caymanian or spouse of a caymanian. If you cant enforce any guidelines why implement them. More MLA’s blowing more smoke. Should clean the Glass house first!
28
0
Blowing more smoke up the peoples asses to get re-elected eh Alden?! People stay woke! This man and his party is full of shit but so is the CDP. We are stuck between a rock and a hard place this election so I will be voting independent. #GETOUTALDEN
31
6
More progressive ideas. Love it.
1
15
LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!!
ROTFL!!
Ya’ll should done that looooooooooooooong time ago!!
Wa unna take us fa, idiots???
Cudda-wudda-shudda should now be your party name.
Unna go-sit-down, unna had more than unna turn.
Tings change, times change…..come May 24th 2017.
28
3
What about the new high school and college/university graduates about to graduate? What are their numbers? Where are the jobs for them?
23
1
Dear PPM
This election season the Premier has promised District Councils and appropriate funding for them. Today the promise of a new Human Resources Authority. Both were also promised and listed in your manifesto last time in 2013.
You held a majority government for four years and did not provide these same things you are now promising again. Everyday there is another vague promise that was not kept over the last four years. Voters are smarter than this please stop insulting our intelligence. Your desperation is clear for all to see.
How can we trust you?
C’Mon Maaaaaaan
33
3
Alden McLaughlin has serious credibility issues but so does the majority of cabinet ministers like Tara Rivers his choice for labor minister
1
0