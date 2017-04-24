PPM plans to take work permits from immigration

(CNS): If re-elected to government next month, the new PPM administration will be taking work-permit decisions away from the immigration department and putting them in the hands of the employment ministry with a new human resources authority. Speaking at the Progressives’ George Town meeting on Saturday night, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that if re-elected, the PPM will not freeze permits, as has been suggested by a number of candidates, but will rearrange the process for granting permits.

McLaughlin said he would move swiftly to create the new authority, which would deal with work permits, taking the process out from under the immigration department. This is a policy suggestion supported by many candidates in this and previous elections. Arden McLean, mentioning it most recently on the first Cayman 27 national debate.

Tara Rivers, the current employment minister, her predecessors and a number of government leaders have raised this issue on a number of occasions.

No government so far has created a policy position or commitment to implement the change, but with the Progressives spelling it out as a campaign promise and several other candidates also raising the issue, it is possible that the ongoing and widespread public concerns that permits are being issued without full regard to the exiting legislation could be addressed in the next parliament.

During his address on Saturday, McLaughlin said the party had plans to create a new authority that would deal with the wider aspects of granting permits, enforcement and compliance, including looking at how jobs are advertised, creating more transparency.

“We are going to increase the ability to monitor what is happening by providing more staff and more resources and we are going to increase enforcement when it comes to work-permits,” he said. “While we believe it is madness to suggest, as Dwayne Seymour did in Bodden Town, that we should just stop all work permits, shut the whole economy down until we figure it out, we do believe the current situation is not right.”

McLaughlin said there had to be fairer treatment of Caymanians and it was important to ensure that they were not being held to much higher standards than foreign workers.

The premier defended his party’s work on tackling unemployment during this administration, stating that the PPM had “done an amazing job” at creating opportunities for Caymanians and reducing unemployment among local people, though he admitted that the numbers had not fallen enough. He voiced concern that too many locals were not being given the chance to get work and that even people who were employed were not getting the type of work they were capable of or wanted to do.

Finance Minister Marco Archer gave a short review of the current employment and unemployment numbers, comparing them to the end of the previous administration. He said that the increase in the unemployment rate in the October labour force survey was a combination of the seasonal impact on jobs and the end of major construction projects. But he said the government had increased the size of the workforce and more jobs had been created with the change in the pension age and the implementation of a minimum wage.

Archer said that the figure of 2,000 unemployed locals being suggested by some candidates was wrong. He said the number of jobless Caymanians in October 2012 was 1,925 but in October 2016 it was 1,406, which meant that 500 more locals were in work than there were four years ago. He said that employment was increasing and he expected it to continue on that trajectory.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Jobs, Local News, Politics