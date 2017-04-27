PPM on track for $48M surplus

(CNS): The political arm of government received a welcome boost yesterday after the pre-election economic and financial update published by the finance ministry revealed that the central government operating surplus is forecast to be $48.1 million by the end of this year, which is $1.5 million more than originally budgeted. Core government is expected to have a whopping $353.5 million in the bank by the end of the year, over $12 million than it expected for the 2017 budget. Debt has also been paid down, the workforce is growing, with employment on the increase, and the economy is set to grow by 2.5%.

Government’s overall debt, which once stood at around three-quarter of a billion dollars, is now forecast to fall to just over half a million. Core government debt, without the burden from entities such as the Cayman Turtle Centre and Cayman Airways, has already fallen to $451.1 million and it is predicted to be down to $420.7 million at the end of the 2018 financial year.

The pre-election fiscal report, overseen by the financial secretary, is a requirement of the Public Management and Finance Law so that the public can see on paper the details of government finances before they go to the polls. As well as showing how well, or badly, an incumbent administration is managing the public finances, it gives candidates an opportunity to understand what they might inherit and to tell voters how the fiscal situation will fit with their election promises.

Alongside a healthy balance sheet for the public purse, the document reveals that government remains and is on track to continue to be in compliance with all of the principles of responsible financial management throughout the forecast period. The economy is also forecast to grow by at least 2.5% by December increasing to 2.6% in 2018. That growth and a number of other factors, however, will lead to an expected increase in inflation from 0.6% this year to 2.3% in 2018. This will present a challenge for minimum wage workers, which any new government will have to prepared to deal with when taking up office.

The figure that government will be pleased to hammer home, however, is the unemployment rate. According to the government’s bean counters, the unemployment rate is estimated to fall from 4.2% in 2016/17 to 3.6% by December 2018. The document, which is compiled by civil servants, also states that the demand for labour is expected to grow due to development projects and changes to the pension law. Unemployed locals are expected to replace departing expat workers likely to leave before the opportunity to cash in pensions at the end of this year. In contrast, the supply of local labour is expected to grow because of the increase in the working age.

The report reveals that the government surplus is largely down to a higher than expected operating performance, with the duty on alcohol and cars as well as other imported goods growing due to increased demand. While foreclosures have been a controversial topic on the campaign trail, the fiscal report shows a boost in stamp duty and building fees of some $7.3 million more than budgeted.

The increase in the government surplus would have been even greater had overall public spending not increased by more than $20 million. Among other things, personnel costs are expected to be $4.2 million higher than the original budget this fiscal year because of civil service pay rises and an increase in staff for education, the Commissions Secretariat and the Mosquito Research and Control Unit. Government also spent $7.2 million more than forecast because of its ever-growing overseas medical costs and Cuban migrants.

Likely to be seen as a positive increase in costs was scholarships, as an extra $2.6 million was spent on local students studying abroad. Expected gains on foreign exchange was around $1 million less than expected and statutory authorities and government companies made an overall loss of some $1.2 million in 2016/17 rather than the half million profit the finance minister had hoped to reap.

But whoever takes over the helm of central government on the morning of 25 May, they can expect to have around $353.5 million in the bank at the end of the year, which is $12.3 million more than original budgeted.

The document, which paints a detailed and positive economic picture for the Cayman Islands, is bound to be welcomed by the Progressives as they hit the campaign trail, though perceptions that some local people are still being left behind as the economy improves could still prove difficult for the PPM to shake. Nevertheless, it will allow the party to continue championing their finance minister.

However, Marco Archer’s popularity was shaken this week after the video of his angry and unexpected response to his opponent calling in a radio show went viral on social media.

In the already well publicised footage, Archer refused to engage with Kenneth Bryan, who is running against him in George Town Central, when the independent candidate called in to ask him some questions.

While it would not be unexpected for a candidate to want to engage with voters rather than his challenger on such a forum, it was his angry and threatening response to the host of the show and the production team after Bryan’s call was cut off that attracted significant criticisms. The owners of Rooster confirmed that Archer had not paid for the air time and was an invited guest.

The video of the Archer/Bryan exchange is below, courtesy of Hurley’s Media.

