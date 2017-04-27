PPM on track for $48M surplus
(CNS): The political arm of government received a welcome boost yesterday after the pre-election economic and financial update published by the finance ministry revealed that the central government operating surplus is forecast to be $48.1 million by the end of this year, which is $1.5 million more than originally budgeted. Core government is expected to have a whopping $353.5 million in the bank by the end of the year, over $12 million than it expected for the 2017 budget. Debt has also been paid down, the workforce is growing, with employment on the increase, and the economy is set to grow by 2.5%.
Government’s overall debt, which once stood at around three-quarter of a billion dollars, is now forecast to fall to just over half a million. Core government debt, without the burden from entities such as the Cayman Turtle Centre and Cayman Airways, has already fallen to $451.1 million and it is predicted to be down to $420.7 million at the end of the 2018 financial year.
The pre-election fiscal report, overseen by the financial secretary, is a requirement of the Public Management and Finance Law so that the public can see on paper the details of government finances before they go to the polls. As well as showing how well, or badly, an incumbent administration is managing the public finances, it gives candidates an opportunity to understand what they might inherit and to tell voters how the fiscal situation will fit with their election promises.
Alongside a healthy balance sheet for the public purse, the document reveals that government remains and is on track to continue to be in compliance with all of the principles of responsible financial management throughout the forecast period. The economy is also forecast to grow by at least 2.5% by December increasing to 2.6% in 2018. That growth and a number of other factors, however, will lead to an expected increase in inflation from 0.6% this year to 2.3% in 2018. This will present a challenge for minimum wage workers, which any new government will have to prepared to deal with when taking up office.
The figure that government will be pleased to hammer home, however, is the unemployment rate. According to the government’s bean counters, the unemployment rate is estimated to fall from 4.2% in 2016/17 to 3.6% by December 2018. The document, which is compiled by civil servants, also states that the demand for labour is expected to grow due to development projects and changes to the pension law. Unemployed locals are expected to replace departing expat workers likely to leave before the opportunity to cash in pensions at the end of this year. In contrast, the supply of local labour is expected to grow because of the increase in the working age.
The report reveals that the government surplus is largely down to a higher than expected operating performance, with the duty on alcohol and cars as well as other imported goods growing due to increased demand. While foreclosures have been a controversial topic on the campaign trail, the fiscal report shows a boost in stamp duty and building fees of some $7.3 million more than budgeted.
The increase in the government surplus would have been even greater had overall public spending not increased by more than $20 million. Among other things, personnel costs are expected to be $4.2 million higher than the original budget this fiscal year because of civil service pay rises and an increase in staff for education, the Commissions Secretariat and the Mosquito Research and Control Unit. Government also spent $7.2 million more than forecast because of its ever-growing overseas medical costs and Cuban migrants.
Likely to be seen as a positive increase in costs was scholarships, as an extra $2.6 million was spent on local students studying abroad. Expected gains on foreign exchange was around $1 million less than expected and statutory authorities and government companies made an overall loss of some $1.2 million in 2016/17 rather than the half million profit the finance minister had hoped to reap.
But whoever takes over the helm of central government on the morning of 25 May, they can expect to have around $353.5 million in the bank at the end of the year, which is $12.3 million more than original budgeted.
The document, which paints a detailed and positive economic picture for the Cayman Islands, is bound to be welcomed by the Progressives as they hit the campaign trail, though perceptions that some local people are still being left behind as the economy improves could still prove difficult for the PPM to shake. Nevertheless, it will allow the party to continue championing their finance minister.
However, Marco Archer’s popularity was shaken this week after the video of his angry and unexpected response to his opponent calling in a radio show went viral on social media.
In the already well publicised footage, Archer refused to engage with Kenneth Bryan, who is running against him in George Town Central, when the independent candidate called in to ask him some questions.
While it would not be unexpected for a candidate to want to engage with voters rather than his challenger on such a forum, it was his angry and threatening response to the host of the show and the production team after Bryan’s call was cut off that attracted significant criticisms. The owners of Rooster confirmed that Archer had not paid for the air time and was an invited guest.
The video of the Archer/Bryan exchange is below, courtesy of Hurley’s Media.
Cayman wake up. Can we really picture a Cabinet made of
Kenneth
Austin
Follio
Tibbetts
Jefferson
Mac
Adams
Talk show hosts woman beater can’t pay bets can’t manage credit cards gambler and incompetence. I am so scared.
I just can’t believe that the Cayman people would consider voting for anyone else than the PPM.
The video tells me that Kenneyh Bryan has difficulty in understanding plain English, amongst many other shortcomings.
The man who got us out from under FFR deserves credit. That man is Marco Archer. Give him his props.
I said it also that Marco is one of the most educated arrogant person I have ever known. In his last speech in the LA he proclaimed to have been sent by God to do this job. He sounded just like what he is arrogant
Well I just watched the video and Marco Archer went up in my estimation.
The only way is up when comparing to Kenneth Bryan
Typical Lodge attitude. “It’s MY time!”
I hope they all get voted out.
I am not a fan of Kenneth but if he gets in, he will not tolerate the bullshit from the Permanent Secretaries that have had this nation in a quagmire since they were appointed.
Go Independents. Make sure that the wote watchers are watched themselves.
Marco is the most competent Finance Minister since the late Sir Vessel Johnson – who was Financial Secretary back in the days.
There is no such thing as tangible cash. This is wrong for PPM to try and fool the general public that the country has a surplus in cash waiting to be use. If that’s the case why so many people are still facing foreclosure on their homes?? This is a result of the many services they have cut, the many pay raises they have deprived the civil servants, the many items and materials they have deprived the hospital, the many scholarships they have deprived our children . This is the difference it would cost to run the country good and compare to the way the country is at present during their reign. Politicians stop misleading the people. There is no such this as tangible cash.
Help the people recover their homes.
they must be very proud of their short sighted permits for everyone policy….this was on the back of every un and under employed Caymanian. We have Mr Marco Magoo and Aldumb to thank.
I said it here before and I’ll say it again, the public persona people often see of Marco Archer is not who he really is, I work with him and can tell you what you saw on rooster was just a glimpse of the real personality. The performance of the economy and the credit that he has taken for it has served to inflate his ego, good luck putting that genie back in the bottle.
How should we evaluate the news that the increase is just $1.5mln more than “originally budgeted” in a Billion-dollar budget, after we read that $3mln was stolen from various departments in January: $500,000 from the school lunch and uniform programmes and pre-school assistance, $375,000 from poor relief, over $800,000 from housing assistance and more than $850,000 in various benefits for veterans and servicemen. Another $3mln was sitting in the George Town Revitalization Fund – representing another unfulfilled campaign promise from 2013.
It surely could have been more if the Fire Service and Prison hadn’t been paid millions in overtime for longstanding staffing deficiencies in each of the last four years ($1.7mln just in fire service overtime in 2015, presumably the same for 2016/7). Just this January, Cabinet redirected $2.4mln to the much-ballyhooed “profitable” Cayman Airways. Presumably to address traditionally unpaid CAL landing fees – a large unpaid airport reno receivable for CIAA – we can only guess that the contractors finally needed to be paid!
Do we know if this Cabinet declined DART’s Sunrise Adult Training Centre [§18] or Educational and Community Purposes Land [§20] donations from the NRA Agreement to receive the respective USD$1.35mln and USD$1.85mln cash offset payments from DBFL?
There was also $11mln conveniently siphoned from the Environmental Protection Fund in last 9 mos. These are all just “bean shuffles” to puff the balance sheet for this election. If the public or media actually kept track and called out how bad it is, we’d all be better off.
Note that from Alden’s own budgetary address, that PMFL requires us to achieve surpluses for the foreseeable future, to pay down looming debt maturities and provide 90 days of working capital for a Civil Service close to the brink (not counting the looming unpaid pension and heath care liabilities). It’s not a strong position right now. We haven’t been able to pay for our own roads without asking DART for help.
Leak, leak, leak, someone plug this leak quick. Lol glad to see it nah only McKeeva alone Civil Servants leak about
With $350 million in the bank McKeeva can put $250 million in the Nation Building Fund for the first year.
And the rest in a casino slot machine…..
What is the estimated liability of the PR lawsuits, settlements, and future class actions?
I say lets give Mac that $353 million and let it all ride on black.
Good job Marco and the PPM. Just think what it would be like is Kenneth was in Marco’s position. Chance are that the picture would not be so bright.
Thank the UK and the FFR not Marco
