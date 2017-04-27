Power outage from George Town to Frank Sound
(CNS): CUC customers from George Town to the eastern districts were without power Thursday morning, as Grand Cayman’s electricity provider is experiencing a technical outage, though the company has not indicated what the problem is. In a short notice, CUC said crews were working to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible.
“It is estimated that full power will be restored by 12:30pm this afternoon,” officials said as they apologised for the inconvenience.
CNS received reports of people being without electricity from South Sound and as far east as Frank Sound from around 10:30am this morning. Check back for more updates later.
Category: Local News
This is point blank poor! This power cut fried my deep freezer with over 25lbs of meats and groceries! CUC really has to do better than this. In certain parts of Central America and Caribbean that we claim to be “third world” the service is superior! Come on man! If we are paying through roof every month at least provide a proper service.
i got a power cut around 10.30am in High Rock. 5 minutes later i get a delinquency notice from CUC on my March bill. ironic you dont say!
I live near Walkers Road and we have frequent outages. When I call to report all I get is an automated recording about an open feeder number something or other at the South Sound power station. WtF is an open feeder? And is that number supposed to help me determine how fast the food in my fridge will go rancid? I think not. Just flipping tell us the truth and fix it all ready.
CUC you simply have to do better than this for what we pay, before you come back with reliabilty being 99.9% blah blah blah, it simply isn’t relevant because I only care about when I don’t get what I pay for.
99.9% uptime still means 525.6 minutes (8.76 hours) of down time per year. That’s the math. The reality is that we notice the outages far more than the 525074.4 minutes of uptime.
And I’m not sure about your bill, but when there is an outage there is no current following through my meter that means CUC isn’t making money. I’m only paying for what I get.
The poster is referring to paying for a service not just current.
For such a math wizard, you might want to look at your bill again and you will see it is not just amperage you are paying for.
