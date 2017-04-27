Power outage from George Town to Frank Sound

(CNS): CUC customers from George Town to the eastern districts were without power Thursday morning, as Grand Cayman’s electricity provider is experiencing a technical outage, though the company has not indicated what the problem is. In a short notice, CUC said crews were working to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible.

“It is estimated that full power will be restored by 12:30pm this afternoon,” officials said as they apologised for the inconvenience.

CNS received reports of people being without electricity from South Sound and as far east as Frank Sound from around 10:30am this morning. Check back for more updates later.

Category: Local News