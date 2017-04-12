Police seek more info on robbery getaway car

(CNS): The RCIPS is asking the public for more information about the white Honda CRV that was used in the armed robbery of a cash van outside the airport Foster’s on Saturday night. The car was found with the help of the public on Monday night at the end of Admiral’s Landing, and forensic tests confirmed it as the getaway vehicle. Police say that the car recently changed hands when the current registered owner sold the vehicle in January, but that this sale and transfer was never formalized.

Anyone who may have information about the car and where it was before the robbery to contact investigators.

Thanking the community for the help and support they have already received in relation to the case, the police said they are pressing on with a number of leads, including ones that originated with Facebook posts. Officers involved in the case have reportedly interviewed the people connected with the suspicious images and inquiries are continuing.

The cash van heist took place in front on many witnesses around 7:15pm on Saturday, when a security guard was shot and injured in both his arm and leg. CNS understands that the two armed, masked robbers, who escaped with an undisclosed quantity of cash, both fired their weapons multiple times as they held up the armoured vehicle.

Anyone who can help with further information about the white Honda is asked to contact detectives on 936-8746 (DI Oremule) or 925-2075 (DS Taylor).

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Crime, Police