Police investigating crash involving candidate
(CNS): The police say they are investigating a single-vehicle collision that happened early Saturday morning at the Poindexter Roundabout in Newlands, in which a car belonging to a political candidate was abandoned at the crash site. Because there was no one at the scene when officers responded to the call out, the police have not stated who was driving the vehicle but they have determined who owns the car. CNS understands that the Range Rover, which appears to have smashed into a light pole before being abandoned, belongs to Mario Rankin.
Rankin’s election campaign already appears to be fraught with challenges. Contesting the seat of Newlands as an independent candidate in an alliance with Chris Saunders, he is one of three candidates whose qualification to stand for office have been questioned by the Elections Office. Rankin is being challenged on the basis that he has a previous dishonesty conviction, though whether that conviction was recorded remains in question.
Rankin also appeared in court for a labour law infraction relating to issues of back pay for staff when he ran the Sail Inn Restaurant after various employees complained that they were not paid between 2012-2013. It is understood that he is making payments under the supervision of the courts but the magistrate has asked for a breakdown of Rankin’s finances to increase the payment amounts.
According to the election candidates’ register of interests, which were viewed by CNS the day after Nomination Day, Rankin has declared no job, no business interests, shares or directorships and no sponsorship of any kind.
Yet Rankin was featured in a controversial BBC documentary last year depicting Cayman as a tax haven and playground for millionaires, in which he spoke about his business success in scrap metal and making some CI$4.5 million on a government contract post Hurricane Ivan.
He was described by the host, Jacques Peretti, as a “construction magnate” and one of the richest people on the island”, as Rankin drove the documentary maker around in his Ferrari.
Wonder what he was hiding !!!!!!!!!!!!!
That sound you hear ? That’s matt Leslie breathing a sigh of relief that he is no longer the biggest idiot in this race ! Let me guess..he was concussed , confused , his friend who he don’t know his name or where he lives was driving , or he didn’t realize he had ran off the road . This place is a joke now . One big unfunny joke .
These disgusting people don’t worry me. What worries me is the people that vote for them.
Trash is as trash does. It like a big box of chocolates, you neve know what you are going to get here on the island.
That s some funny stuff A real son of the soil I hope he is allowed to run and wins because Kayman deserves him
Crooked road?
McKeeva will have to get another one….lol.
lol wonder why he left the scene? hmmmm let me guess.
You can blame the Roads Authority for that one. I know several people who have been driving home late at night only to find that the Roads Authority had placed a roundabout right smack in the middle of the road.
He must have hit a banana peel!!
Did anyone else catch his performance on Crosstalk live video this morning?
Mario was unnecessarily abrasive and defensive to the hosts and callers.
At that moment he proved himself as unsuitable for political office.
Sorry Mar-Mar…but it’s back to being a “construction magnate” for you.
We’ll keep your application on file though…promise.
You just can’t make this stuff up.
If this man gets voted in, it will prove how sick this island really is.
Please don’t fail us Cayman.
Wow. Anancy story as they call it next door!
that’s where 1/2 of him is from but please use or own saying stop using other peoples that’s a big part of the problem here now!
In a normal place, people who travelled and had other experiences to bring to the table would be welcomed. Its an educational process. If you are not for education…that’s all I need to know.
Um, what?
Please can someone translate this;
“that’s where 1/2 of him is from but please use or own saying stop using other peoples that’s a big part of the problem here now”
