Plateless cars cause concern as numbers grow
(CNS): There are now hundreds of cars on Cayman’s roads with no licence plates due to unexplained delays in the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing roll out of its new electronic plate system. The switch aimed to allow the RCIPS check the details of cars more quickly and ensure that licence plates are not being used for any criminal purpose. But having so many cars on the roads without plates appears to be creating a security headache for the police.
Owners of newly registered vehicles have been receiving laminated sheets of paper with temporary registration numbers, which are being displayed on dashboards or rear windows, but they are not easily seen by other road users, CCTV or police, making it difficult to track rogue drivers.
And criminals are exploiting the now common sight on the road of plateless cars. The getaway vehicle used in the armed robbery of a cash van outside Foster’s supermarket last Saturday had no licence plates, but under the current state of affairs that is no longer something that would trigger a report to the police or even cause an officer to pull the car over.
“The lack of actual licence plates on vehicles is a policing concern. It can make such vehicles harder to trace and detect or identify via CCTV. We are meeting and working collaboratively with the DVDL to address these issues,” the RCIPS told CNS this week when asked about an issue that has been raised by many of our readers.
CNS contacted the DVDL, who have not yet commented on the issue to explain the delay or when the new plates will begin to be distributed. The department director said that a press release was being prepared about the situation, but there was still no sign of the release or any comment from the DVDL by Thursday evening, as government closed up for the Easter break.
The DVDL stated at the end of last year, after it began issuing the temporary laminated paper registration plates, that the new ones would be on island by the start of 2017, that staff were already being trained and the DVDL would begin embossing the new electronically coded plates with registration numbers by February.
Suckered by an American supersalesman.
2
0
I have talked to friends about this reckless act and the views are the same. Thisvis one of the most reckless acts that a government can allow to happen, if someone hit your car you can’t even see a proper licence plate to record a number. Why introduce a new system until you are properly in possession of the required tools to implement. Very very reckless
4
0
The reason for the delay is SIDD (same island different day) no project that is undertaken by the Island Gov. EVER gets started or completed on time. Name one.
1
1
I believe it’s still a requirement to have the temporary licence plate on display, a road check would be able to spot cars without any plates and be dealt with accordingly…
5
0
“but under the current state of affairs that is no longer something that would trigger a report to the police or even cause an officer to pull the car over.”
The law states all vehicles must clearly display a CAYMAN ISLANDS license plate by not doing so they are breaking the law. All vehicles that are given a temp plate should be displaying it correctly, if not ticket them.
TO the Commissioner: For years vehicles have got away with all kinds of offenses because the COMMISSIONER let them, START doing your job and ticket them!!
4
0
First of all; why start a new system when you don’t even have the item you need to implement it, on island? How idiotic is that? Secondly, if you’re going to hand out bits of flimsy plastic covered paper – why can’t DVDL state categorically where it has to be displayed? Why allow people to simply put them where they want? There are probably drivers who have stowed them in the glove compartment! What with this nonsense and the black-tinted car windows – it’s almost as though Government are trying to create an ideal situation for criminal behaviour. For goodness sake – get a grip, someone; how hard can it be?
6
0
I really thought these electronic plates were some kind of joke Didnt think anyone was that much of a sucker I want to sell some magic beans
4
0
Can these electronic plates track you everywhere you go? If so, isn’t this an infringement on privacy? I don’t think anyone should be able to track me if I am not breaking the law.
2
1
A complete and utter disgrace, and a classic example of the incompetence of our overcrowded and couldnt-care-less civil service.
But you won’t hear the politicians say that because they make up about half of the electorate.
3
0
Another case of government failing to observe the old 5 “Ps” adage.
“Preplanning Prevents Piss Poor Performance”
3
0
What a mess.
2
0
I hate to say this but there needs to be accountability when projects like this do not deliver as expected and within the projected delivery dates. Why at the DVDL or within government is responsible for this project not moving forward as expected?
4
0
Ah, Cayman…. Drop one system before the next one is ready… Complete the following word… Incomp…..
4
0
No fricking surprise, given the constant mismanagement on this rock. I was shocked when I bought my new car that Govt. did not have license plates, that was in January. It halfway through April, and still no plates? Really WTF. This is a license to commit crime. How do these people still get elected? Is there no one here with even a quarter of a brain?
4
1
Yet another spying apparatus courtesy of our UK colonial master and brought to us by our local UK muppets the PPM
1
2
This ill concieved idea by the British to spy on citizens on this island has go awry what a real shame eh Down with the PPM and its UK stooges.
1
3