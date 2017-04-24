Only half the candidates live in potential seats

(CNS Elections): Almost half of the candidates standing for election in May are not registered to vote in the constituency where they are fighting for a seat, according to the electoral register. From the 61 candidates on the ballots, 27 are not registered as living in the constituencies where they are hoping to be elected to office, with several not even living in the district. While it is not mandatory for a prospective representative to live in the seat they are contesting, many voters believe their representatives should live among them.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics