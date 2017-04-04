On that $200 thing…

101 writes: Prospect’s political candidate for the 2017 General Elections, Mathew Leslie, has been allegedly caught doing inappropriate stuff on Facebook messenger. He is running for office and in the wake of this mess, he has publicly admitted that he has “partied”, made mistakes, etc. But instead of repeating ad nauseam that “my private life is my private life”, he needs to step down. Now.

