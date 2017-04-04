banner ad

On that $200 thing…

| 04/04/2017

Cayman News Service101 writes: Prospect’s political candidate for the 2017 General Elections, Mathew Leslie, has been allegedly caught doing inappropriate stuff on Facebook messenger. He is running for office and in the wake of this mess, he has publicly admitted that he has “partied”, made mistakes, etc. But instead of repeating ad nauseam that “my private life is my private life”, he needs to step down. Now.

Read more and comment on the CNS Election Section

Tags: ,

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics, Viewpoint

Comments are closed.

«
»
%d bloggers like this: