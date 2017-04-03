Ombudsman laws steered through LA

(CNS): The controversial decision by the government to merge the Information Commissioner’s Office and the Office of the Complaints Commissioner, with the additional responsibility of police complaints, was solidified in the final sitting of the Legislative Assembly with the passage of two key bills and several supporting amendment bills. The Police Complaints by the Public Bill and the Ombudsman Bill were presented by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson as the LA sat late into the night on 20 March to create a new supra-ombudsman’s office.

Who will lead this new independent oversight office remains to be seen. During the debate, comments from East End MLA Arden McLean that the former police commissioner, David Baines, was tipped to be taking the post were not answered by Manderson but he confirmed that the appointment of an ombudsman could take place shortly after the laws were passed.

The decision to merge an independent police complaints commission with the existing complaints commissioner’s office, which already deals with complaints against all other public sector entities has not been particularly controversial, as the need for a police complaints procedure independent of the RCIPS has been broadly supported for a long time.

However, the decision to merge a public sector complaints system with the office dealing with the release of information by government was controversial since the two office’s perform very different functions. Justifying the merger, Manderson said that this was happening in many English speaking democracies around the world and that it would save government money and make the independent office more efficient.

He said the new ombudsman’s office would be properly resourced and would be entirely independent from government. He also suggested that very little would change as the existing teams dealing with the separate functions of complaints and information release would remain.

Manderson explained that the Legislative Assembly would have oversight of the independent office and the ombudsman would be directly accountable to the parliament but the office would not be bound by anything other than the law. He said all of the reports from the office on the police other entities would be public, allowing people to finally see the outcome of complaints against RCIPS officers. He said the creation of the new body would ensure public confidence in the complaints process and create more accountability.

