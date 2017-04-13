Mexican visitor dies after snorkel trip

(CNS): A 77-year-old Mexican national visiting Cayman with his family died early Thursday morning in the George Town hospital following a snorkelling trip yesterday. Police said the man got into difficulties while he was in the water during a boat trip in North Sound. At around 2:20pm, he was taken unto the vessel, 911 was called and he was given CPR with the guidance of 911 operators.

The Joint Marine Unit responded in the Niven D. After they met the vessel, officers continued CPR until they reached Safe Haven, where they were met by the ambulance.

The matter is under investigation by the Joint Marine Unit.

Category: Local News