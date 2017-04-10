Man charged with rape due in court

(CNS): A 45-year-old George Town man has been charged with a list of serious offences in relation to an accusation of a violent rape on 3 April and was expected in court Monday. Police have given limited information about the incident but said the man has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, threats to kill and abduction, as well as rape. The RCIPS said the victim and the alleged attacker are known to each other and the woman, who sustained injuries in the attack, was treated in hospital but has since been released.

