Local jobless rate rises as labour force grows

(CNS): The percentage of unemployed Caymanians in October 2016 increased by nearly 1% over the previous year as a result of a 3.3% increase in the size of the overall workforce across the islands. But according to the 2016 autumn Labour Force Survey, 159 more local people had jobs than in October 2015 because the number of people either in work or looking for work has also grown. The figures reflect a number of seasonal and fundamental changes, including the increase in the retirement age from 60 to 65 and the introduction of the minimum wage.

The mixed results in the survey, released Wednesday, show that in October last year the labour force (people in work or people looking for work) stood at 42,196 people, including both locals and ex-pats, compared to 40,870 people in October 2015. This means there were more local job-seekers competing in the market.

The survey found that 40,411 people were in work, including 19,931 Caymanians, an increase from October 2015 of 1.8%, even though the percentage of unemployed Caymanians had grown. But the non-Caymanian labour force grew even more to 17,687 work permit holders or people waiting for residency decisions, an increase of 3.9% compared to October 2015.

The increase in the overall labour force of 1.8% led to the Caymanian unemployment rate rising from 6.2% in October 2015 to 7.1% in October 2016, but the overall rate remained stable at 4.2%. Officials from the Economics and Statistics Office (ESO) explained that more Caymanians were making themselves available for work in October 2016, compared to the same time the previous year.

“A number of reasons could have motivated more Caymanians to enter the Labour Force in October 2016,” said Finance Minister Marco Archer. “The sustained economic recovery, evidenced by a stronger-than-expected growth in gross domestic product (GDP) of 2.8% in 2015 and the estimated GDP growth of 3% as of the first half of 2016, could have encouraged job searches in the second half of 2016.”

But the minister also pointed out that the age of pension entitlement was increased to age 65 in May 2016, which could have inspired people 60 and older to re-enter the labour force. In addition, the minimum wage was implemented in March 2016, which could also have encouraged younger workers to make greater efforts towards getting a job, he suggested.

Although the numbers show an increase in local people getting work and a growth in the number of jobs, there were still more local people looking for work. There survey found an estimated 1,406 jobless Caymanians and around 17,000 work-permit holders.

Among the unemployed Caymanians in October 2016, 19.7% were previously employed in the construction sector.

“When compared to the October 2015 Labour Force Survey results, the increase in unemployed Caymanians by 197 persons may be due to the completion of major construction projects,” Archer said. “As new projects are foreseen to start in 2017, it is expected that these persons could be re-absorbed by new job opportunities.”

The overall unemployment rate in October 2016 of 4.2% was the lowest among the published unemployment rates for the region.

The Cayman Islands’ Labour Force Survey for March 2017 is currently being conducted.

Category: Jobs, Local News