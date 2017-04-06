Insurance firm blocks cover at Health City

(CNS Business): British Caymanian Insurance Company (BritCay) will not cover patients to attend Health City Cayman Island for any treatment unrelated to cardiac care. In a memo sent to people who are insured by the agent that represents Colonial Medical Insurance, the firm said it wanted to review all the services that the hospital now provides and check prices before it will cover patients to be treated for anything unrelated to pre-authorised heart treatment. Health City, which was not warned about the decision, said it was concerned that issues “other than patient welfare” were behind the decision, leading to negative impacts on patients.

Category: Health, Health Insurance