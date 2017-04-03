Info boss presses on with fight to see Ritch Report

(CNS): Jan Liebaers, the acting information commissioner, has confirmed that he is not giving up on the fight to see the controversial Ritch Report, a review of the government’s immigration laws and policies, which the authorities are fighting hard to keep secret. Liebaers has told CNS that his office has filed an appeal of a ruling by Chief Justice Anthony Smellie supporting the premier’s refusal to provide him with a copy of the report for the ongoing hearing by his office regarding a declined FOI request.

The chief justice found that the Ritch Report was privileged legal advice, which meant that the premier did not have to disclose the document, even to the information commissioner. However, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has now submitted a Notice to Appeal on the ruling.

“The ICO believes that there are several findings within the chief justice’s ruling which raise significant legal questions about the FOI law, and therefore merit further consideration by the courts,” Liebaers said.

The next appeal court sitting will be in the summer, which are usually public hearings, but it is not yet clear if this appeal will be heard at the next sitting or if the government will be applying for a closed-door hearing.

The report by attorney David Ritch was originally described in September 2015 as a review of the point system surrounding permanent residency applications. It was commissioned after the chief justice ruled that the regulations were arbitrary and unfair but it later morphed into a legal opinion. Speculation has mounted about its content, as the premier has battled to keep a lid on what the report says.

The government recently made some minor adjustments to the point system based on the Ritch report findings, but the minor adjustments don’t seem to justify the 18 months it took for the changes to be made or that this was the only finding in Ritch’s report, review or advice.

Government said recently that it plans to begin reviewing PR applications very soon but it is understood that there could be around 1,000 people waiting to have applications heard, some which date back to late 2013.

As a result, a number of legal actions have also been filed in the courts. It is widely suspected that many of these applications will result in grants of residency because of the delays which has seen some applicants continuously resident in Cayman for as much as 12 years, making it very difficult to refuse them, regardless of their merit or qualification.

