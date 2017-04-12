Immigration warns customers of scam email

(CNS): A scam email circulating that purports to be from the Cayman Islands Department of Immigration is loaded with malware and will harm computers, government officials have warned. The phishing attempt has been going out to various clients with the immigration suggesting there has been a change in regulations, but the public is urged not to open the link because not only can it harm your device, it could also harm your network.

The email is originating from [email protected] , which on the surface appears to be from immigration but is actually a fake address set up to catch unsuspecting people.

Immigration said that if the department has implemented any new laws, regulations or policies they will be posted to the DoI website.

See the scam mail below:

From: Cayman Islands Immigration < [email protected] >

Date: April 11, 2017 at 10:49:23 EST

Subject: NEW RULES AND REGULATION

Good Morning,

The Immigration Cayman Island Implemented New Laws, Check attachment for more details, Click Review Information below.

<<<<<<<<<<<< POLICY REVIEW HERE >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Cayman Islands Department of Immigration

P.O. Box 1098

Grand Cayman KY1-1102

Cayman Islands

http://www.immigration.gov.ky

Category: Crime, Immigration