Gun suspect’s self-defence leads to acquittal

(CNS): Mark Melado Llewellyn, who was accused of possessing an illegal handgun found under a stove at his North Side apartment, cleared his own name without an attorney. Llewellyn was acquitted by a jury following a trial where he defended himself against the deputy director of public prosecutions, who handled the case for the crown. The jury of five women and two men returned a unanimous not guilty verdict after he managed to raise enough doubt that the .38 caliber semi-automatic handgun recovered by the police was not his.

The gun was found during a police raid at the home he was renting, but Llewellyn had only been in the apartment for a few days and denied knowing anything about the weapon. Although traces of his DNA were found on the firearm, he managed to convince the jury that it was transferred there either deliberately or inadvertently by the police. Officers had searched his home with no witnesses present as he was at the police station at the time of the raid and it was his landlady who gave the police access.

Local attorney John Meghoo appeared in the case briefly to help Llewellyn with the questioning of the technical DNA experts, who said they could not say how Llewellyn’s DNA got on the gun. But for the rest of the trial the defendant was on his own, and although he did not take the stand, he argued his own case.

It took the jury just one hour to reach a verdict.

Llewellyn’s remained in custody following the verdict as he is still dealing with a number of summary court cases, including drug and burglary offences.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Courts, Crime