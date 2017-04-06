Gun suspect’s self-defence leads to acquittal
(CNS): Mark Melado Llewellyn, who was accused of possessing an illegal handgun found under a stove at his North Side apartment, cleared his own name without an attorney. Llewellyn was acquitted by a jury following a trial where he defended himself against the deputy director of public prosecutions, who handled the case for the crown. The jury of five women and two men returned a unanimous not guilty verdict after he managed to raise enough doubt that the .38 caliber semi-automatic handgun recovered by the police was not his.
The gun was found during a police raid at the home he was renting, but Llewellyn had only been in the apartment for a few days and denied knowing anything about the weapon. Although traces of his DNA were found on the firearm, he managed to convince the jury that it was transferred there either deliberately or inadvertently by the police. Officers had searched his home with no witnesses present as he was at the police station at the time of the raid and it was his landlady who gave the police access.
Local attorney John Meghoo appeared in the case briefly to help Llewellyn with the questioning of the technical DNA experts, who said they could not say how Llewellyn’s DNA got on the gun. But for the rest of the trial the defendant was on his own, and although he did not take the stand, he argued his own case.
It took the jury just one hour to reach a verdict.
Llewellyn’s remained in custody following the verdict as he is still dealing with a number of summary court cases, including drug and burglary offences.
What part of his DNA was on the gun , finger print , or what ? If it was his finger print , it would be no way he could have denied it . But when one not being a Lawyer can convince the Jury , I say he must be very smart or scared the Jury .
2
0
Hey CNS, how about you add a counter to the top of the page to keep track of wins ans losses for the DPP. That would be good entertainment!
3
0
This is not the first case where this has happened. There was also a case where the Police deliberately planted a suspects DNA on a weapon! There are criminals on both sides of the law if you get what I am trying to say!
3
0
Hey if the glove doesn’t fit,then they have to acquit
4
0
This case demonstrates, regardless of your opinion of it, that the Police need to begin ‘bending over backwards’ in their procedures until the public again ‘trust’ them enough to convict on a case like this, i.e., there is no question in anyone’s mind that the police do NOT transfer DNA, even accidentally, etc.
9
1
There are plenty of examples of suspects being acquitted – both by juries and judge alone – on a “transfer” defence, not only for DNA but gun shot residue as well. There is at least the possibility that a police officer who has handled items with the defendants DNA on them, and then handled the gun, or in GSR cases, fired (other) firearms and then handled the gun, transferred the traces onto the weapon or item. That’s why the experts are unable to categorically state how the DNA ended up on the gun. The only way you can avoid that is if the weapon isn’t directly handled by firearms officers or those conducting the rest of the search, or for example if fresh gloves are applied before picking up the weapon. The best way of dealing with such defences is to demonstrate that scrupulous forensic techniques were applied during the search, preferably with video support to deal with those who may believe the transfer was deliberate.
9
0
He should go to law school….
19
0
Would make it through the panty man law school without too much effort.
2
0
If he can stay out of jail!
2
0
Lol…ah boy, typical ol’ Mark!
Justice has been served I guess.
Congrats!
7
1
Who needs lawyers nowadays?? lmao
11
0
Just wow . Awful police work leads to a trial so easy to defend that a slam dunk prosecution is successfully defended against the crown without even the need for representation . Bravo cayman , bravo.
19
0
Welcome to paradise lost.
5
1
There seems to be something wrong here, his DNA found all over the gun and he claims it was not his. Would a trial by judge alone have reached the same verdict, I doubt it.
36
5
Jury must have thought that DNA stands for Dat Naugh Anyting
17
0
First off, the Police shouldn’t have searched his apartment WITHOUT HIM PRESENT. Secondly, DNA experts couldn’t even say how his DNA got on the gun. I think the jury made the right decision, even though it’s very clear that you think they should’ve found him guilty.
10
6
The police don’t require the suspect to be present, no expert can say for certain how the DNA got on the gun unless they observed the defendant handing it. The prosecutor should have explained how difficult it would be to transfer the DNA to the gun just by searching, and the likelihood that the the simplest answer was direct contact.
2
0
On the gun, not all over the gun. Stop trying to twist things into what you wish it was. Bad mind person.
6
6
There is something wrong here but you have sadly missed the point. How is it possible for the deputy DPP to bring a case that is so easily defended by someone who has no legal representation?
30
1