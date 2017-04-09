Guard shot in cash van robbery

(CNS) UPDATED SUNDAY: Police have now confirmed that the armed men who robbed a cash van outside Foster’s supermarket by the airport Saturday night did get away with a undisclosed quantity of cash after shooting a security guard in the arm and leg during the heist. The incident happened at the busy grocery store at around 7:10pm, when robbers held-up the armoured vehicle. Police said that two security guards were involved in the incident and a 51-year-old man was wounded when shots were fired. Both guards were taken to George Town hospital.

The wounded man, who was working for the cash van company, remains in the hospital in stable conditions while the second security guard has been treated and released.

No one has been arrested so far and police have not yet revealed any details or descriptions of the robbers involved in the daring stick-up, which happened when there were many witnesses around. Dozens of people remained stranded at the scene in the immediate wake as shoppers’ cars were caught up in the crime scene and the supermarket remained open to customers.

Anyone with information is asked to call GT Police Station on 949 4222 or Crime Stoppers on 800-8477 (TIPS)

