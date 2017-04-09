Guard shot in cash van robbery
(CNS) UPDATED SUNDAY: Police have now confirmed that the armed men who robbed a cash van outside Foster’s supermarket by the airport Saturday night did get away with a undisclosed quantity of cash after shooting a security guard in the arm and leg during the heist. The incident happened at the busy grocery store at around 7:10pm, when robbers held-up the armoured vehicle. Police said that two security guards were involved in the incident and a 51-year-old man was wounded when shots were fired. Both guards were taken to George Town hospital.
The wounded man, who was working for the cash van company, remains in the hospital in stable conditions while the second security guard has been treated and released.
No one has been arrested so far and police have not yet revealed any details or descriptions of the robbers involved in the daring stick-up, which happened when there were many witnesses around. Dozens of people remained stranded at the scene in the immediate wake as shoppers’ cars were caught up in the crime scene and the supermarket remained open to customers.
Anyone with information is asked to call GT Police Station on 949 4222 or Crime Stoppers on 800-8477 (TIPS)
Check back to CNS later for more on this breaking story.
Here’s the solution, folks: STOP the permits. Put greed aside for a minute and show enough interest to hire, and where necessary train our local people to work. And pay them enough to maintain an interest in their work. Seems pretty simple to me. Not sure why we just don’t seem to get it.
3
0
How do you know it wasn’t an “indigenous” Caymanian who perpetrated this act? Did they mistakingly drop their work permit papers at the crime scene?
0
0
I keep wondering why on earth do we have tens of thousands of work permit grants in this country when there are locals, but even worse, work permit holders, resorting to this kind of behaviour to survive. Oh, I almost forgot, we need to show a surplus on the budget so we can get re-elected, right?
2
2
Yes I’m sure it was that red headed Irish ex-pat working for minimum wage at that restaurant I dined at last week who masterminded the whole robbery. Him and the lady from Rhode Island who knew how to drive a car. Time to start rounding up all the work permit holders and take their DNA.
0
0
PPM’s Cayman. Welcome to Paradise.
3
0
The Wild West comes to Cayman!
1
2
they need to release videos when this kind of stuff happens the sooner the better in these situations.
2
1
This was a brazen attack in such a busy store parking lot. It’s gotta be scary to drive a cash van in this country…
5
0
Shot in the leg and the arm….hmmmm.
0
4
This is the sorry state of affairs we are in and niether party has an effective crime strategy all relying on this no use police force and” we need more manpower cry” We have the highest police per capita in the world and no results Police manning political meetings while robbers robbing the country and its citizens. Do not vote for any of these poltical candidates in this election 2017 send them all a very strong message Cayman.
4
0
Sorry to say so and my sympathy and best wishes to the victim but it is patently clear madness to any kindergardener to pick up what obviously must have been a large amount of cash in such a very clearly idendifiable vehicle from a place like Fosters on the day and time of day that this happened. Talk about ASKING for trouble.
3
0
I would expect they arrived in a vehicle with heavily tinted windows so they could put ski masks or other facial coverings, on undetected.
2
0
Horrible for tourism. These animals are destroying a once beautiful island with their guns and drugs. I won’t even vacation to cayman anymore. Can’t even go to the grocery store.
3
1
Second attempt. Craziness… These guys need to be armed already, as do the entire police force. It’s 2017 and it ain’t gonna get any better. Wake up cayman.
4
1
Our Prayers go out to the brave Security Guard and to his family. Get well soon!
3
0
Thought that the beggars outside Fosters was bad enough.
2
0
Anyone want to trade citizenship? I wish I could so I could get out of this place. Cops that can’t protect us and citizens at the mercy of terrible people. Everything is illegal so we create criminals. Our police expect us to call them if we have a problem yet they can’t even protect themselves as if 15% of them even know how to use a gun adequately for tactical purpose that would be plenty. We need a police force that can detect and prevent crime instead of showing up to take a report of the obvious and arrest and release. Its too bad that the cops who could have been on patrol to catch the robbers were probably too busy dealing with some guy smoking a spliff. I understand gang shootings but why aren’t the cops doing their jobs and collecting intelligence on known persons who more than likely did this? This is worrying! What if I decided to go shopping tonight and walked pass the van when it was robbery time? I want a country were I can actually protect myself rather than depend on police through no other choice, that are not equip. We are crime free compared to Honduras or Jamaica with millions of people but for 60,000 we are pretty criminal. Pray for this country we need help.
3
0