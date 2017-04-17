GT man charged with GBH for violent attack

(CNS): A 21-year-old man from George Town who was arrested on Friday in connection with a stabbing in George Town on Thursday night is due to appear in court Tuesday, having been charged with a number of serious offences. The man, who is believed to have stabbed a female relative, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and carrying an offensive weapon. The stabbing happened near the George Town Post Office at around 8:30pm and the wounded woman fled from her attacker straight to the capital’s police station.

She was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries to her arm and body and has since been treated and released.

After her report, the police went straight to the scene, where they found the suspect still outside the post office armed with a large knife and stones. He ran when he saw the police but was apprehended and arrested following a foot chase.

Category: Courts, Crime, Police