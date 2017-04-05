Governor takes ‘nuclear option’ on Ritch Report
(CNS): In the most emphatic effort yet by the authorities to keep a lid securely on the controversial Ritch Report, which was commissioned by the premier, the governor has signed a certificate declaring that the Information Commissioner’s Office cannot see this secret report. Using what can only be termed as a ‘nuclear option’, the certificate, which cannot be challenged in court, states that Governor Helen Kilpatrick “has determined that the examination of the record by the Information Commissioner would not be in the public interest”.
However, according to the ICO, Kilpatrick has given no further reasons. This gives rise to further speculation about what government is trying to hide in this now infamous report, which relates to a review of government’s immigration law and policies, as it is the first time this part of the Freedom of Information Law has ever been used. Even when the governor had her own protracted court fight with the ICO over the very controversial Aina Report, which related to Operation Tempura, she did not sign such a certificate.
According to Acting Information Commissioner Jan Liebaers, on Tuesday the two applicants who had made freedom of information requests to see the Ritch Report had been told about the certificate, which was issued under subsection 45(2) of the Freedom of Information Law.
The law provides for the commissioner to see all documents, even exempt ones, in order to carry out an investigation when he is conducting a hearing for an appeal over a record that has been withheld so that he can determine whether a government agency has acted lawfully. Records can only be kept from the commissioner via this certificate from the governor, who can certify that releasing a document would not be in the public interest and, most importantly, it cannot be challenged in the courts.
The law states: “(3) A certificate given by the Governor under subsection (2) shall not be subject to challenge in judicial or quasi-judicial proceedings of any kind.”
Liebaers said he was now considering this new development. The chief justice ruled that he could not see the report as it was protected by legal privilege but he has already filed an appeal with the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal to have this decision reviewed. But he said this latest move from the governor added to a list of “firsts” when it comes to this FOI case.
He said it was the first case where an order from the information commissioner issued under section 45(1) requiring that a responsive record be produced was explicitly repudiated; it’s the first time that a ministerial certificate was issued under section 25(1)(b) stating that the record in question was exempt; the first time that a notice under section 48, in which the information commissioner certifies in writing a failure to comply with an order under section 45 was heard by the chief justice under the rules relating to contempt of court; and it was the first time his office had filed a case with the Court of Appeal.
And now it is “the first time that the governor has issued a certificate under section 45(2), stating that it would not be in the public interest for the information commissioner to examine the record”, Liebaers said. “We continue to assess the situation.”
But it is not clear where the ICO can turn to next to get access to what is meant to be merely a review by a local attorney of the point system that forms part of the immigration law that deals with permanent residency.
The more government tries to keep this document secret, the more the community speculates about the content. With an election looming, many people speculate that Premier Alden McLaughlin may want to keep a lid on the Ritch Report because it could indicate that government will need to address the mounting permanent residency backlog and the problems with the immigration law via some form of block grant or residency, or even Caymanian Status. But there is no certainty that this is the case.
One of the political footballs that has fueled the animosity between the PPM (led by the premier) and the CDP (formerly the UDP) has been the issue of the 2003 mass status grants. To reveal that his party may have inadvertently given rise to another such debacle could be just too much information, even for the man who introduced and steered through the FOI law.
While she’s awake someone should get her to look at the Mexican family refugee letter.
Stop your crying…your applications will soon be heard.
Anyone with even a basic understanding of the law is watching the news reporting on these matters with horror. The Ritch Report is legal advice and it is privileged. The contents do not matter. The circumstances in which the advice was given is what matters.
Implying the report is not privileged and/or should not be withheld is underhanded. Speculating about the contents, especially during election season, is abhorrent. I honestly can’t tell whether this is an attempt to force the Premier’s hand or just irresponsible reporting.
The ICO has demonstrated at every turn that they are irresponsible as well. Just because you have an power in law does not mean you can exercise it willy-nilly.
The misinformation is astounding. Hold strong, Mr. McLaughlin. Many of us know you are in the right here.
Thank you for this comment. Unfortunately the concept of legal advice privilege is lost on many.
But we paid for it. If it is legal advice for someone then that person should pay for it.
Since we paid for it, why can’t we see what we paid for? Something doesn’t seem right here.
The law is an ass~and far too many use it as an excuse for self-serving ends.
The ICO only wants to verify what is being said. If we can call anything ‘legal advice’ and spend vast amounts of public money on it, then the people deserve to know if the money is being spent wisely.
So Alden adopts an immigration policy that is devastating to Caymanians (work permits and PR) but appeases the UK and now UK does his dirty work. Nice to see an amicable relationship between Cayman and UK….too bad it won’t benefit Caymanians. A vote for Adlen is a vote against Caymanians.
Ah the melodrama…
Seems to me that there is quite a bit of public interest madam governor.
I will vote for the candidate that will promise to make this public! Its our money spent and we should be entitled to know what we spent it on.
Sorry Miss Governor … IT IS IN THE PUBLIC’S INTEREST. SO please stop hiding Government’s dirrrrty laundry .. AIR IT OUT …
Wow! What’s democratic about such action?
Please Cayman vote out the worst government we have ever had the PPM another 4 years and nothing will be left for our children. They have simply sold us out to the Foreign Menace.
I for one cannot afford another year and my confidence cannot handle anymore rejection and belittling interviews. Alden and Marco have devastated the opportunities for Caymanians in their own country and made the expatriate the entitled. The UDP status give-away (which every politician was in on and gave a list) was not as destructive.
It probably says that there is a great possibility that the applicants can bankrupt this country with law suits.
Alden prioriitized his party’s prospects in the 2017 election over making unpopular immigration policy decisions while in office this term.
There’s got to be something very embarrassing and potentially very costly to the UK government in that report.
Cayexit.
– Who
All very well for the Governor to block this report being available as she has little to no concern, nor vested interest, that the impact an unclear and imbalanced immigration policy has on people’s lives. The Immigration issues impact all persons living on these islands from pension plans, property ownership, property prices and job security. Remember the mess of 2012 when so many work permits where due to expire? What’s happened to all those people? Still living in limbo?
No doubt this report is unfavorable to the government and that is why it can’t be released publicly. Or the gov are trying to hatch a plan to address the numerous abuses that the current laws transgress.
Stupid question? Which other country has/is giving PR to everyone who steps off of of a plane? Is this heaven let me die here? The Caymanian people are constantly being railroaded and the new commers are lifted to higher ground. When will the madness stop?
Permits should have limits, after which time you have to leave the country. The changes to immigration laws has proven to be detrimental to the local populace. Who is being protected??
You can only apply for PR after 8 years of uncontested grant of work permit. If those applications have been sitting for 2, 3, or 4 years, those that applied already have an ECHR right to abode, and the grant of PR. Application and Grant of Naturalisation can occur immediately after that (and eventually CI Status after 15 years) – and these people will have earned these rights.
8
only cause for refusal of permit appears to be board or department has friend or family interested in position or angry at applicant….suitable Caymanian is not even considered…thanks Alden
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
C’Mon Maaaan
WTH is in that Ritch report that has them all including Governor Kilpatrick so scared that requires all of this secrecy or protection? This is exactly like the Tempura files and AINA report all over again.
Is another government mass grant of PR or status on the cards by Premier Alden and his band of ‘progressives’ but they cannot afford to admit it or allow it to happen before the May elections?
They are sealing their political fate with the cover ups and lack of transparency just like like the UDP did with the status lottery.
PPM are trying to hide the fact that due to their reckless and irresponsible actions PR giveaways like the status lottery are now inevitable. Vote them all out for selling cayman out!
“Now that’s progressive”
Helen Kilpatrick is one of Cayman’s worst governors ever, a complete useless clown. She continues to show favored status to Alden McLauglin’s government in order to bail out the ppm at every turn. The question is WHY?
Useless clown she is, the reason she refuse this document to be made public is because the report is damning to ppm ( poor people’s mistake) and the British government don’t want them out of power. If these clowns lose power the British will lose their puppets. But hold on Ms. Useless not even brandy will save ppm they are gone, bye bye.
LOL … Yep … the Governor – AN UNELECTED OFFICIAL can at any time dictate and execute a law even against the wishes of our represented government …
LMAO :))) … Welcome to being a British Overseas Territory, or should I say colony :)))
She is appointed through a civil service overseen by an elected government, namely the national government in London. If Cayman does not want to send MPs there because it does not suit it to be part of the UK it cannot complain.
9:43 PM! Indigenous Caymanians are slowly coming to the realization that in terms of our political status we are the dregs of the most destrutive form of goverment that was imposed on any people in human history! COLONIALISM have never benifitted the idigenous people it was imposed on! The truth of the matter is.We are systematically being eliminated socio/ economically, so these islands can be the playground for the rich and famous! With an identured foreign labour workforce that keep our service oriented economy working! And to confirm the above statements just read the auditor general report on our health care system, and the UK assessment educational report! These two institutional foundations which determines the health, productiveness, and existence of any people was found to be failing the indigenous people of these islands! And when you have a people,that is poorly educated and unhealthy, is that not a recipe for genocidal and national disaster!
This whole issue does not start to pass the “sniff test”
Let there be no doubt, the sheer incompetence and lack of integrity by those managing Cayman’s immigration system is incredible. The Governor has now thrown her lot in with those who ultimately may have destroyed the sustainability of our economy and wider society.
Not surprising, because, presumably after 8yrs of permit and 2-4yrs of delayed PR application, there will also be >1000 people that will be eligible for eventual U.K. ECHR citizenship once status is procured after yr 15.
Much more than 1000. You are ignoring their spouses and children.
