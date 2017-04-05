Governor takes ‘nuclear option’ on Ritch Report

(CNS): In the most emphatic effort yet by the authorities to keep a lid securely on the controversial Ritch Report, which was commissioned by the premier, the governor has signed a certificate declaring that the Information Commissioner’s Office cannot see this secret report. Using what can only be termed as a ‘nuclear option’, the certificate, which cannot be challenged in court, states that Governor Helen Kilpatrick “has determined that the examination of the record by the Information Commissioner would not be in the public interest”.

However, according to the ICO, Kilpatrick has given no further reasons. This gives rise to further speculation about what government is trying to hide in this now infamous report, which relates to a review of government’s immigration law and policies, as it is the first time this part of the Freedom of Information Law has ever been used. Even when the governor had her own protracted court fight with the ICO over the very controversial Aina Report, which related to Operation Tempura, she did not sign such a certificate.

According to Acting Information Commissioner Jan Liebaers, on Tuesday the two applicants who had made freedom of information requests to see the Ritch Report had been told about the certificate, which was issued under subsection 45(2) of the Freedom of Information Law.

The law provides for the commissioner to see all documents, even exempt ones, in order to carry out an investigation when he is conducting a hearing for an appeal over a record that has been withheld so that he can determine whether a government agency has acted lawfully. Records can only be kept from the commissioner via this certificate from the governor, who can certify that releasing a document would not be in the public interest and, most importantly, it cannot be challenged in the courts.

The law states: “(3) A certificate given by the Governor under subsection (2) shall not be subject to challenge in judicial or quasi-judicial proceedings of any kind.”

Liebaers said he was now considering this new development. The chief justice ruled that he could not see the report as it was protected by legal privilege but he has already filed an appeal with the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal to have this decision reviewed. But he said this latest move from the governor added to a list of “firsts” when it comes to this FOI case.

He said it was the first case where an order from the information commissioner issued under section 45(1) requiring that a responsive record be produced was explicitly repudiated; it’s the first time that a ministerial certificate was issued under section 25(1)(b) stating that the record in question was exempt; the first time that a notice under section 48, in which the information commissioner certifies in writing a failure to comply with an order under section 45 was heard by the chief justice under the rules relating to contempt of court; and it was the first time his office had filed a case with the Court of Appeal.

And now it is “the first time that the governor has issued a certificate under section 45(2), stating that it would not be in the public interest for the information commissioner to examine the record”, Liebaers said. “We continue to assess the situation.”

But it is not clear where the ICO can turn to next to get access to what is meant to be merely a review by a local attorney of the point system that forms part of the immigration law that deals with permanent residency.

The more government tries to keep this document secret, the more the community speculates about the content. With an election looming, many people speculate that Premier Alden McLaughlin may want to keep a lid on the Ritch Report because it could indicate that government will need to address the mounting permanent residency backlog and the problems with the immigration law via some form of block grant or residency, or even Caymanian Status. But there is no certainty that this is the case.

One of the political footballs that has fueled the animosity between the PPM (led by the premier) and the CDP (formerly the UDP) has been the issue of the 2003 mass status grants. To reveal that his party may have inadvertently given rise to another such debacle could be just too much information, even for the man who introduced and steered through the FOI law.

