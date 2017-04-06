Fuel bill aims to improve consumer confidence

(CNS): The minister of planning, who has responsibility for the fuel sector, has said that legislation passed in the Legislative Assembly last month to regulate the industry is about improving consumer confidence that the price of gas is competitive and fair. “We cannot afford to be captured or appear to be captured by the industry in this sector,” Kurt Tibbetts said, adding that the PPM government wasn’t aiming to enforce price controls but to promote fair competition, to protect consumers and ensure the stability and security of the fuel supply.

“Until now our laissez-faire approach, where we have relied on the suppliers to act in the best interest of consumers, has not enjoyed the confidence of consumers,” Tibbetts said in a statement released this week, having steered various pieces of legislation through the LA before it was dissolved. The laws passed related to fuel regulation and the management of utilities through a new regulatory body, the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg).

Tibbetts, who announced his retirement from politics as the parliament closed, said the new laws represented a major milestone in the strategy to manage the local fuel market. Speaking about his last major contribution to the legislative landscape, Tibbetts said the primary objective was not price control but promoting competition.

“The introduction of price controls would be an absolute last resort, and only where it is clear that the competition has failed,” he said, repeating previous assurances.

The minister has said on previous occasions that he would be willing to take that step if it became apparent that the bulk fuel suppliers were colluding or misleading the consumers on prices, though the next minister who takes over after the May elections may not hold the same view.

Tibbetts said the regulator would now begin to continuously assess the state of the markets by collecting information and data from the fuel companies to conduct the necessary analysis “on an ongoing basis”, as the law gives the public servants the power to gather this data.

Both the Dangerous Substances Law and the Fuel Market Regulations Law provide the framework for the monitoring of markets and for OfReg to “take action to secure fair competition and bring some order” to market operations, Tibbetts explained. The public, however, will not get to see the data that shows how the fuel companies and gas stations arrive at the pump price.

Tibbetts believes that, rather than price controls, the new regulatory regime will allow for oversight of the sector based on “established key metrics and parameters” and, if they are found to be deviating from the target, the regulator will step in to introduce “compensatory measures to bring prices back on track”. If the market fails, the regulations provide a remedy, he said.

“To do this in a transparent and predictable manner, OfReg’s first duties will be to set market rules which all suppliers will be required to abide by,” Tibbetts stated. “These rules will set the conditions for price monitoring the market as well as guidelines for introducing price changes. This is where our regulatory mechanism is set up and empowered to facilitate innovative ways to allow the market to function efficiently and competitively to continually achieve fairer prices.”

He added, “Leaving the market to itself is not an option at this time.”

Tibbetts said that from now on, the regulator will have access to the right information and will be able to utilise the right tools, techniques, expertise, benchmarks and models to perform the right analysis. It will be able to consult with stakeholders and industry players and take appropriate, proportionate action.

“In years gone by we have had great fears of the potential consequences of any actions we take in regards to the fuel sector,” he said, because it was an “essential commodity and service”.

But the minister said that OfReg’s mandate was to promote fair competition and protect the consumer as well as secure the fuel supply.

