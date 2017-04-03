Education chief highlights challenges ahead
(CNS): With education likely to feature heavily on campaign platforms over the coming weeks, Christen Suckoo, chief officer in the education ministry, highlighted some recent success at the ministry as well as the challenges ahead at a recent Chamber of Commerce ‘Be Informed’ presentation. The priorities for education include the need to improve the recruitment, retention and deployment as well as performance of educators and increase resources, he said, but critical to moving forward is the collection and analysis of accurate data.
Speaking to Chamber members about local education, Suckoo listed improvements and noted what is working well in schools, which needed to be shared to provide encouragement and support between schools, but he also highlighted the many challenges still ahead.
With the election looming, educators may not be looking forward to the possible sweeping changes that might come with a new government, as improvements in any education system do not happen overnight and policy changes need to be given time to work. Politicians, however, tend to want to keep the public happy and parents want to see immediate improvement while their kids are in school and before they leave without the level of education they hope for.
As the current education minister, Tara Rivers, goes on to fight her election campaign, civil servants remain at the front line of learning. Suckoo told Chamber members that all decisions about education must be evidence-based and cannot be taken lightly because they can impact an entire country.
“Decisions must be made based on sound data and educational research,” he said.
Following a baseline inspection of all government schools and education governance reports, the ministry developed a plan of intervention for the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 school years based on data and research. An important element of the plan was a focus on special educational needs (SEN) in the government system as well as dealing with behaviour problems and crime among the student body.
Suckoo said that during the 21015 year, all primary schools were allocated a full-time SEN coordinator so that teachers received support for students needing extra help and with identifying others that had been missed; additional professional development was also given to improve the skills of teachers who managed the students. All schools now have SEN teachers.
Schools have been given more staff, and more investment has been made in resources and professional development. A broad action plan has been developed based on all of the data and research conducted for the year ahead.
Suckoo said that things were steadily improving in the government system, and in 2016 students in the Cayman Islands outperformed their UK counterparts in English and maths, while 35% of government high school students graduated with Honours or High Honours. 86% of all Year 1 students at the end of the 2015-2016 school year were at the level they should be for reading skills for their age, and there was an increase in the number of children accessing early childhood education through government subsidies, which experts say will bear fruit further down the line.
But Suckoo reminded his audience, many of whom do not have children in the government system, that the public schools cannot select children on merit as schools in the private sector can. This means government schools are dealing with many children who come with complex and challenging barriers to learning.
“Due to our intake policy, a focus for government schools has to be on overcoming barriers to education,” he said, noting problem such as students coming to school without breakfast, or children coming from homes where the parents cannot read or from low socio-economic backgrounds that present other challenges for students. He explained that the behaviour of students in school is often influenced by what is happening at home, including neglect and violence, and that can be difficult for teachers to tackle.
Category: Education, Local News
Those moaning about the lack of presence of Caymanians in the legal profession should recognize that the third world education system is largely to blame. But they should then also recognize that if they do not want to pay income tax nothing will really change.
Seems like people here want to blame the Chief Officer! Please bear in mind the Chief Officers job is to implement the policies of the Current Minister. He/she cannot create policy and is simply taking orders. Lay this one squarely on the Minister and by extension the elected governments feet!!!!
Tara is a failure!
I would note that some of the learning barriers for children are caused due to language barriers with teachers being employed by Education Department and english is not their first language or their native accent is so strong that it presents significant difficulty for children to understand standard instructions by that teachers.
This has to be addressed!
The xenphobia, to use the kind term for the attitude, of parents, evidenced by the attitude in this post is very hard to address.
“He explained that the behaviour of students in school is often influenced by what is happening at home, including neglect and violence, and that can be difficult for teachers to tackle.”
They aren’t helping teachers tackle these issues. They are actually demanding more and more of teachers, but withholding support (which teacher have specifically asked for), especially in the area of student behavior.
Suckoo is well-known for demoralizing teachers. It was under his regime that the same report damning the teachers came out. He lacks educational understanding, and fails to realize that teachers struggle to teach when students with out of control behavior are left in their classrooms.
Recently on the radio he was saying that despite some issues, everything is fabulous darling….businesses are just racist, and that guy at ICCI doesn’t know what he is talking about.
It seems like hot air and large pay cheques….where do his kids go again??? Where is River’s kid again?????
Education and ministry departments and officers cannot do this alone. Parents need to step it up but as highlighted in this story some parents does not know how. Some are careless, some are ignorant and some are just plain lazy and don’t really care about their children. So much of the problem that the teachers have to deal with is more a social issue than an education issue. They cannot get some of the kids to settle down long enough to determine if they are even absorbing what is being taught to them. Everyone is holding up themselves to be a better teacher, chief officer, minister of education or MLA but that is easier said than done.until parents get serious about their children’s behavior at home and in the class room they will continue to have this issue. The well behaved children are excelling so obviously it is not the teachers nor other education officials fault.
Why is it so hard to just get on with it already?
It is pretty much common knowledge that there are serious and widespread problems in the public education system – consultant report after consultant report has borne out what was already known. It’s easy to make Tara Rivers the scapegoat, but what did you really expect her to do with an inherited system that is full of entrenched civil servants protecting their jobs at all costs, parents who won’t (and don’t have to) take responsibility for their children’s education and behaviour, and a community who is happy to throw blame around but refuses to truly hold anyone (including themselves) to account for any of it? It’s enough to defeat any Education Minister who comes near it. Everyone knows what needs to be done – the system needs a revamp from the ground up, with an absolute focus on competency, discipline and responsibility. This means getting rid of (gasp!) senior staff who are long past their prime and resistant to change, kicking out students who are dealing drugs and being disruptive, bringing in outsiders with proven track records to fill gaps in expertise and train local staff, and last but certainly not least, requiring parents to do their part and stop relying on the school and the private sector to educate, feed and teach discipline and self worth to their children.
Stop studying the problem and start solving it – It isn’t going to be easy and it isn’t going to be painless, but the children deserve no less.
hello it was on a downward slide long before Alden McLaughlin. I na fan of de PPM but face the facts from the reignof the previous Minister of Edu from GT, this slide was truly started.
Education reform is not a priority of the PPM. Four years wasted on more reports with telling us what we already know. Teacher morale at an all time low because of ministry officials like Suckoo Cacho and Rivers as the Minister are all impediments to any progress. They are delusional and too arrogant to understand they are part of the problems.
Alden McLaughlin – Minister of Education from 2005-2009.
Education went down-hill from then; fact!
Incorrect. Truman Bodden is to be thanked for the slide in the quality of education in the Cayman Islands.
As long as a no zero tolerance to disruptive, ill behaved, aspiring criminals is not enforced and their parents are not held responsible, nothing will change!!!!!!
You can’t expect teachers to put themselves on the line day after day, to then have to face some irate useless parent because their precious child was strung up for being a thug!
Cleaning up Cayman has to start in the schools – what you see lurking around there is truly frightening.
Hopefully somebody with balls is going to take over.
What about the violence and drugs that happen at public schools that has been hushed?
I don’t think Tara has done anything other than keep the salons on island busy.
Anon 7:10 my kids go to private school and trust me their is NO hushing like what these school do to keep the public from finding out what’s going on there.
I have a hard time accepting that so many of our children should be going to school without breakfast given the prevalence of:
– new kias on the road
– pointy fingernails more bewjewelled than necklines (not even basic acrylics anymore)
– extensions or extreme hair colors.
– Muted, Fog and other novelty events
– lastest mobile devices for every family member
– travel for concerts and sports games
And I guess it is governments fault? The rich people not wasting money like the poor people. The rich people making sure their children fed and educated.
Amen 6:42 – the government has a responsibility to create safe, encouraging and warm school environment that is for sure. However, the parent are at fault for caring move about the above things than their kids. I will say though, its the so call socialites in Cayman you would be surprised about. Flaunting their social media status and don’t even care for their kids.
