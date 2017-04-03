Education chief highlights challenges ahead

(CNS): With education likely to feature heavily on campaign platforms over the coming weeks, Christen Suckoo, chief officer in the education ministry, highlighted some recent success at the ministry as well as the challenges ahead at a recent Chamber of Commerce ‘Be Informed’ presentation. The priorities for education include the need to improve the recruitment, retention and deployment as well as performance of educators and increase resources, he said, but critical to moving forward is the collection and analysis of accurate data.

Speaking to Chamber members about local education, Suckoo listed improvements and noted what is working well in schools, which needed to be shared to provide encouragement and support between schools, but he also highlighted the many challenges still ahead.

With the election looming, educators may not be looking forward to the possible sweeping changes that might come with a new government, as improvements in any education system do not happen overnight and policy changes need to be given time to work. Politicians, however, tend to want to keep the public happy and parents want to see immediate improvement while their kids are in school and before they leave without the level of education they hope for.

As the current education minister, Tara Rivers, goes on to fight her election campaign, civil servants remain at the front line of learning. Suckoo told Chamber members that all decisions about education must be evidence-based and cannot be taken lightly because they can impact an entire country.

“Decisions must be made based on sound data and educational research,” he said.

Following a baseline inspection of all government schools and education governance reports, the ministry developed a plan of intervention for the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 school years based on data and research. An important element of the plan was a focus on special educational needs (SEN) in the government system as well as dealing with behaviour problems and crime among the student body.

Suckoo said that during the 21015 year, all primary schools were allocated a full-time SEN coordinator so that teachers received support for students needing extra help and with identifying others that had been missed; additional professional development was also given to improve the skills of teachers who managed the students. All schools now have SEN teachers.

Schools have been given more staff, and more investment has been made in resources and professional development. A broad action plan has been developed based on all of the data and research conducted for the year ahead.

Suckoo said that things were steadily improving in the government system, and in 2016 students in the Cayman Islands outperformed their UK counterparts in English and maths, while 35% of government high school students graduated with Honours or High Honours. 86% of all Year 1 students at the end of the 2015-2016 school year were at the level they should be for reading skills for their age, and there was an increase in the number of children accessing early childhood education through government subsidies, which experts say will bear fruit further down the line.

But Suckoo reminded his audience, many of whom do not have children in the government system, that the public schools cannot select children on merit as schools in the private sector can. This means government schools are dealing with many children who come with complex and challenging barriers to learning.

“Due to our intake policy, a focus for government schools has to be on overcoming barriers to education,” he said, noting problem such as students coming to school without breakfast, or children coming from homes where the parents cannot read or from low socio-economic backgrounds that present other challenges for students. He explained that the behaviour of students in school is often influenced by what is happening at home, including neglect and violence, and that can be difficult for teachers to tackle.

