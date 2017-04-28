Easter rape suspect in police custody

(CNS): A 30-year-old West Bay man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman he offered a ride to on Good Friday. Police said the 28-year-old victim was picked up in the early hours of 14 April by a stranger driving a truck on the West Bay Road. She was then subjected to a serious indecent assault. Following what the RCIPS said was a lengthy inquiry, the man was arrested Thursday, 24 April, and he remains in police custody awaiting interview and forensic tests.

