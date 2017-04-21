East End gas station robbed at gunpoint

(CNS): Police are on the hunt for another armed robber following a hold-up at the Rubis gas station in East End on Thursday night. The suspect entered the service station store on Sea View Road at around 10:00pm with his face covered, brandishing a firearm, and demanded cash from the register. The robber then made off on foot with an undisclosed quantity of cash.

In a release, the RCIPS said he was seen crossing the road and running between two buildings directly across from the station. He is described as being of slim to medium build, between 5’8”-5’9” tall and was dressed all in black from the waist up, with his face and arms covered, and wearing grey or khaki pants.

Detectives are investigating the incident and are requesting that anyone with information please contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS through their Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police