East End candidates conflict on GT port views

(CNS Elections): John McLean Jr, who is running against the incumbent in East End and newcomer Isaac Rankine, was emphatic about his support for cruise berthing facilities, as he answered questions in the first Chamber of Commerce Forum Monday, but not for the current government plan. The independent candidate, who is trying to oust Arden McLean for the second time, said he supported the proposal by McKeeva Bush for a project with the Chinese, despite the controversies that dogged that idea.

Read more and comment on the CNS Election Section

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics