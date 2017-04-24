DVDL replacing over 2,400 temp plates

(CNS): The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing has revealed that there are around 2,400 temporary vehicle registration plates that now need to be replaced. In a release from the DVDL Monday, officials said that the replacement process started last week and that by the end of next month all of the vehicles in Cayman with temporary plates will receive new plates that are compatible with the Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR) system. All registration plates are being embossed on-island by DVDL, and the department claimed the plates and new windscreen coupons are tamper-proof and cannot be removed for illegal use on other vehicles.

Police had been concerned about the delay in the rollout of the new system, leaving increasing numbers of cars on the road with only temporary laminated paper plates, usually sitting on dashboards, which made it more difficult for them to do their jobs. That was highlighted when the car used in an armed robbery at Foster’s supermarket earlier this month had no registration plates.

DVDL Director David Dixon thanked the public for their patience but offered no explanation for the delay. “I also want to recognise my staff, and those from the vendor, Toennjes, for their dedication and long hours during this transition,” he said, adding that the vendor has been on-island in recent weeks, managing setup and training of DVDL staff.

The DVDL said the initial focus is on replacing the temporary plates with new permanent plates, as well as issuing registration plates to newly registered vehicles. Owners who were issued temporary plates are reminded that, when collecting the new plates, they must bring in the temporary plates, the windshield coupon (if not expired), as well as their logbook.

About 2,400 temporary plates have been issued in recent times, and all of these should all be replaced during May 2017, the department said.

Starting in June, DVDL will begin the process of replacing the registration plates on vehicles which are up for renewal that month. Customers will be issued the same plate number, and there is no cost for the new plates. Drivers are advised to renew their vehicles at the same location as done previously, as this is where the new registration plate can be collected.

Plates are being issued at all three DVDL locations on Grand Cayman: the headquarters at 990 Crewe Road; Unit 9 in Banks Plaza on Reverend Blackman Road, West Bay; and Unit 2035 in the new South Coast Plaza, Breakers. Owners of vehicles being registered and licensed for the first time will pay the usual $75 fee for a the new set of plates, as well as the associated fees based on the respective categories of vehicles.

While the new plates are to be attached as normal, the new coupons must be posted in the centre of the inside of the windscreen, directly below the rear-view mirror. An instruction pamphlet is provided along with the new registration plates.

