(CNS): The driver of a Nissan Skyline sustained serious injuries in the early hours of Wednesday morning when the car crashed into a CUC light-pole on Prince Charles Quay. Just before 12:45am on 5 April, the police, fire and emergency services responded to the single-vehicle smash near Peninsula Avenue, which runs parallel to the Easterly Tibbetts Highway. The RCIPS said that the injured man, who was alone in the car, is currently in hospital in critical condition. No one else was in the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Traffic Management Unit on 649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

