Driver charged in 2016 road death

(CNS): A man was charged yesterday with causing death by dangerous driving and DUI in relation to a fatal road collision 14 months ago on Shamrock Road, Savannah, near to Countryside Shopping Village. The 54-year-old man was arrested at the scene where Denvil Mitchell (40) from West Bay died in the crash on 21 February 2016. Mitchell was riding a motorbike near Hirst Road when he was hit.

The North Side man, who has not been identified by police, was driving a Kia Sportage at the time. He was bailed to appear in court on 5 June.

Category: Crime, Police