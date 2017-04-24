DoE opens up $1,000 ‘lizard lottery’
(CNS): The Department of Environment is inviting residents to register for the start of the Grand Cayman Green Iguana Raffle, with a $1,000 prize money up for grabs. The ‘lizard lottery’, which starts next month, is aimed at supporting the first official commercial cull and encouraging all residents to get involved in tackling the massive rise in numbers of the invasive iguana that is munching its way through the island’s plants and trees. Registration opens on Wednesday 26 April and will remain open throughout the cull, which starts 1 May and will last until the end of August, covering the reptiles’ breeding season.
The raffle is open to anyone legally resident in the Cayman Islands and can be done via phone or email. Registration must be complete before culls will be recorded.
Participants will receive a raffle ticket number for every ten iguanas they cull, mark and report. Any size iguana, from the youngest hatchling to the biggest adult, counts the same. The raffle will be drawn twice per month, with the initial prize set at $1,000. Subsequent raffle prizes will be adjusted depending on the extent of participation during each period – the more participation, the bigger the prize.
Raffle terms will place strict obligations on participants to respect property rights, cull the iguanas humanely and dispose of carcasses properly. Reporting of culled iguanas must be done by marking the carcasses, photographing them and sending the photos to the cull manager.
Registration of green iguana cull contractors is open by appointment until the end of business hours tomorrow at the Department of Environment.
See the Terms of Participation for the Green Iguana Raffle in the CNS Library
GMO Lizards.
There is no way you can stop these iguanas from breeding. And the money will run out soon. As you cull them they breed 10 more iguanas. And Cayman … may I add, you are also teaching your children to be cruel and treat animals inhumanely! Note: I understand in the U.S., Florida, inhumane treatment of iguanas is punishable by law.
With that said, I understand iguanas destroys birds nests, and don’t let the green fool you – they also eat eggs too. 🙂 If these lizards increase in population we could see a decrease or an extinction of our native birds like our parrots! So that is a major concern – unless you can devote time and resource in building wooden bird nests everywhere to save bird species – good luck 😉
* Here is my take – Before the DOE or anyone takes any drastic action, why can’t we approach this problem like we do the mosquitoes. Invite scientist to study and research these lizards on how to stop them from populating so fast. Maybe, the DOE has no answers … so to cull or shall I say kill them is their best solution. Although the major concerns about these lizards, I am a bit concern about teaching our young people to be cruel to animals.
Can someone or scientist help our DOE to finding a better solution???
This is so funny, till i remember that we are paying for this and at that time the joke dies!
Havahart Squirrel Traps baited with mango pits work well in Florida, so they’d probably work here too. The reusable traps are about $25 each. Why not make these duty free and bring in containers of them? Discuss.
