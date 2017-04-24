DoE opens up $1,000 ‘lizard lottery’

(CNS): The Department of Environment is inviting residents to register for the start of the Grand Cayman Green Iguana Raffle, with a $1,000 prize money up for grabs. The ‘lizard lottery’, which starts next month, is aimed at supporting the first official commercial cull and encouraging all residents to get involved in tackling the massive rise in numbers of the invasive iguana that is munching its way through the island’s plants and trees. Registration opens on Wednesday 26 April and will remain open throughout the cull, which starts 1 May and will last until the end of August, covering the reptiles’ breeding season.

The raffle is open to anyone legally resident in the Cayman Islands and can be done via phone or email. Registration must be complete before culls will be recorded.

Participants will receive a raffle ticket number for every ten iguanas they cull, mark and report. Any size iguana, from the youngest hatchling to the biggest adult, counts the same. The raffle will be drawn twice per month, with the initial prize set at $1,000. Subsequent raffle prizes will be adjusted depending on the extent of participation during each period – the more participation, the bigger the prize.

Raffle terms will place strict obligations on participants to respect property rights, cull the iguanas humanely and dispose of carcasses properly. Reporting of culled iguanas must be done by marking the carcasses, photographing them and sending the photos to the cull manager.

Registration of green iguana cull contractors is open by appointment until the end of business hours tomorrow at the Department of Environment.

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature