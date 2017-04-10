Cyclist injured in hit-and-run

(CNS): A driver of an unidentified car knocked a 69-year-old man off his bicycle and left the scene at the weekend. The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but the driver left before emergency services arrived, according to the police, who are now appealing for witnesses. The collision happened at around 12:15 am Saturday close to the Rubis Gas Station on Eastern Avenue, near to the junction of Godfrey Nixon Way in George Town. The cyclist has since been treated and discharged from hospital.

Officers investigating the hit-and-run are asking anyone who has any information to call Traffic Management on 649-6254 or 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided via Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS).

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Crime, Police