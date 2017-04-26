Cultural policy to protect local artists

(CNS): A new government policy document that has now been made public aims for the first time to formally protect local artists and give them the support they need to work. After much research and a lengthy public consultation period, the premier’s ministry has shaped a policy direction for heritage and culture, and artists are set to benefit. The policy calls for a national registry or database of artists working across all genres to provide access to education and training, marketing and promotional activities, and potential support for social services and healthcare.

The document aims to also safeguard intellectual property and copyright and protect and enhance the revenue accrued from services or goods produced by local artists. Hoping to encourage local people working in the arts to be innovative, imaginative, expressive and break new ground, the policy also calls for help to promote Caymanian artists.

“The protection of the rights of the artist to explore the imagination and ability to produce creative work requires a supportive and enabling environment, which has not been formalised in the Cayman Islands,” the new final draft of the policy document states.

While the goal to formally protect and support local artists is a first, the new policy document itself is also a first and has wide-reaching aims to protect the country’s cultural heritage. Officials said that many Caymanians often feel the rate and magnitude of development has detracted from the traditional Caymanian way of life. This is compounded by the fact that the islands have one of the highest rates of migration in the world, currently rated fourth when it comes to net migration from 222 countries.

“This has massive repercussions on the national identity, pride and unity of its people, and on its cultural content and expression,” the authors of the policy document stated, stressing the need for a national policy to preserve its 500 years of tangible and intangible cultural heritage as so little has been retained.

Cayman has “precious few… cultural assets” when compared to larger and older nations. Massive modern development over a short period and a lack of legislation for the protection of tangible heritage and the safeguarding of intangible cultural heritage is a cause for concern, officials stated.

With traditional industries and craft forms, such as boat and ship building, wattle and daub construction, weaving, sisal and thatch work, and seafaring, in danger of becoming obsolete, the policy aims to support existing crafters and future practitioners and organisations to preserve the disappearing knowledge and skill.

Premier Alden McLaughlin, who has responsibility for culture, said the policy emerged after “many discussions with a cross-section of individuals and representatives from cultural entities” and that it would fuel future decisions on resource allocation for educational and social programmes.

Speaking in the LA about it last month, McLaughlin said it was an expression of government’s belief that a set of coherent principles and aims to foster, nurture and support the cultural expression of the people of the Cayman Islands was needed to preserve the heritage and help grow the individual and collective knowledge of the arts and creative industries.

“Its achievements will contribute to the sustainable development of our Islands and the social well-being of our communities. This is very much also a social policy; the ramifications of its operationalisation will be felt in other areas across the country as social well-being interacts with crime reduction, health and wellness, and other benefits,” McLaughlin said.

“While it is important to remember our heritage and history, we must remember that our culture is a dynamic thing constantly evolving, reflecting the inclusion of new people and new influences. Cayman, over the past 50 years in particular, has seen massive amounts of people from all over the world come to live and work in our country,” he added.

With the increase in population and the presence of 130 nationalities, McLaughlin said it was easy to see the fluidity of culture as it paves the way for the future.

“We must recognise the vibrancy of the Caymanian culture, realise how important it is to us as a people, and how significant it has always been to those who come here and truly want to understand what life is like in the Cayman Islands,” the premier said, adding that the policy was “long overdue”.

Work began on shaping the new policy in late 2015, and it outlines the vision, goals, and objectives of government.

