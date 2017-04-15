Cubans rescued as vessel hits East End reef

(CNS): Twenty-nine Cuban migrants swam ashore to safety on Thursday night after their boat was stranded on a reef in East End but the Joint Marine Unit had to rescue two who were unable to swim. Members of the public called 911 at around 9:23pm after they heard the cries for help coming from the Cubans, who had run aground in the rough seas. The marine rescue vessel, Typhoon, and the police helicopter were deployed to help the two who were in distress and found clinging to one of the channel markers.

They were taken on board the police boat, where there were helped by uniform officers and staff from the Morritts Tortuga. They were given medical attention before being handed over to immigration officers who also responded to the emergency call.

“They were very fortunate, as the sea was rough and the currents were strong,” said Inspector Leo Anglin of the Joint Marine Unit. “The operation at night was an additional concern. We are relieved that we were able to reach them in time.”

