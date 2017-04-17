Cops round up robbery suspect

(CNS): Police have made their first arrest in connection with the armed robbery of a cash van outside Foster’s supermarket by the airport last weekend. The RCIPS said the 29-year-old man from George Town was arrested on Easter Sunday (16 April) on suspicion of robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and attempted murder. Police did not say where the suspect was arrested or if further arrests are pending.

The robbery was committed by two masked men, both of whom had guns which fired multiple times. The suspect remains in custody.

The armoured vehicle was robbed as it pulled up outside the busy supermarket shortly before 7:00 the evening of 8 April. One of the security guards with the van was shot and injured in both the arm and leg. He has since been treated and released from hospital.

This is the first suspect to be arrested in the case.

Police found the white Honda CRV getaway vehicle in Admiral’s Landing with the help of the public just days after the heist. It is understood they have also questioned a woman who posted pictures on her Facebook page shortly after the robbery, posing by a white car kissing large bundles of cash. She has not been arrested.

