Cops on hunt for shirtless muggers
(CNS) Updated with location details: Two bare-chested men robbed a woman of her handbag in Bodden Town on Friday evening and made off into the bushes on foot. Police said they received the report just before 7:00pm (21 April) that a 40-year-old woman from Bodden Town was getting out her car when two men came up behind her and grabbed the handbag that she was holding. Police said the mugging happened in Abiu Close and the suspects ran through the bushes towards Mijall Road.
The victim was not physically injured but her bag contained three black wallets, a passport, a credit card, three debit cards and a small amount of CI cash.
Both suspects were wearing white t-shirts around their faces but were bare-chested. They were both wearing black pants and were of slim build. The first man had a dark complexion and was around 5’ 4” tall and about 140lbs. The second suspect had a light brown complexion and was around 5’ 6” tall, and about 150lbs. One of the robbers was wearing a pair of white sneakers and the other one was wearing a pair of black ones.
CNS has asked the police for a more specific location.
If anyone has any information they are asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or at the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).
For once, I would guarantee this is a Jamaican crime. It is only Jamaicans live down there and only Jamaicans who know where it is.
0
0
Abiu Close is one of these backwater places in Cayman that you wonder if Planning knows anything about. There are three decent houses and one Jamaican “temporary” house serviced by a water line that runs along the road above ground. Hopefully the water company gets paid for the water. There is no garbage service because there is no proper road to access the houses so they drop their garbage…..where?? Ambulances and fire trucks would have massive difficulty getting there. People in the area I have talked to say they cannot believe any planning permission was ever given for the houses in such a difficult to reach place.
0
0
Who are the Police really protecting and defending here in crimes ? They don’t give precise location of where the crime happened , or suspect true identity . How do they expect the public to help solve the crime , if they not given more precise details .
Makes me wonder what is really going on .
8
0
How exactly are the police supposed to be able to give the “true identity” of the suspects if the victim did not know them? I’ve heard tell that some criminals are so inconsiderate that they do not even stop to introduce themselves before mugging someone.
There was able to give a description which is more that some victims of crime are able to provide. If you can help then get in contact with police and tell them what you know. If you cannot help maybe someone else can given the information that is available.
0
0
Oh? So no comments about how West Bay is crime central and should be “cut off” from the island? Wonder how those commentators would carve out Bodden Town, or better yet, where are Osbourne Bodden’s comments, since he hates WB so much?
1
11
CNS doesn’t publish comments right away. Be patient.
2 skinny thugs must be apprehended.
3
0
Probably West Bay robbers taking a staycation in BT.
8
1
8:48am. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know the West Bay/Bodden Towner who meets the description. You seem to be the hater. We all have to look, listen, see and observe.
2
0
Ossie and all the other candidates would not even know where Abiu Close is.
0
0