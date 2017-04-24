Cops on hunt for shirtless muggers

(CNS) Updated with location details: Two bare-chested men robbed a woman of her handbag in Bodden Town on Friday evening and made off into the bushes on foot. Police said they received the report just before 7:00pm (21 April) that a 40-year-old woman from Bodden Town was getting out her car when two men came up behind her and grabbed the handbag that she was holding. Police said the mugging happened in Abiu Close and the suspects ran through the bushes towards Mijall Road.

The victim was not physically injured but her bag contained three black wallets, a passport, a credit card, three debit cards and a small amount of CI cash.

Both suspects were wearing white t-shirts around their faces but were bare-chested. They were both wearing black pants and were of slim build. The first man had a dark complexion and was around 5’ 4” tall and about 140lbs. The second suspect had a light brown complexion and was around 5’ 6” tall, and about 150lbs. One of the robbers was wearing a pair of white sneakers and the other one was wearing a pair of black ones.

CNS has asked the police for a more specific location.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or at the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).

Category: Crime, Police