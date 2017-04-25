Cops concerned by booze fueled call-outs

(CNS): Police have had another very busy weekend, with some twenty people arrested and over 100 calls for officers to attend incidents on Friday night alone, many of which involved drink. In one call-out early Saturday morning, a 37-year-old man from George Town was tasered and arrested after officers arrived at the scene of a fight outside a bar to find the man armed with a knife and a machete.

Officers had to use the taser on the suspect when he refused to give up the weapons, the RCIPS stated.

“This was a very busy Friday night for our officers, who responded to a number of serious incidents,” said Robert Graham, Superintendent of Uniform and District Operations.

“Alcohol appears to be a factor in many of these. The law provides for measures to be taken to improve safety in and around liquor-licensed establishments, and we will continue to work with liquor licence holders to take advantage of these,” he added.

Police management also noted that it is a criminal offence to carry restricted weapons, such as machetes, into liquor-licensed premises or to have possession of knives and other weapons even near to licensed premises, such as in the parking lots.

In the case where a suspect was tasered, the police were sent to the parking lot outside Meringue Town on Boilers Road in George Town at around 1:30am Saturday, where a group of men were said to be fighting and one was armed.

When they arrived, the man with a knife and a machete was described as “behaving in a hostile manner”. After he refused to obey police commands to drop the weapons and began advancing on them, officers deployed a Taser gun and then the man was arrested for a number of offences. As well as being charged with disorderly conduct at a licensed premises and possession of a restricted weapon, the man was charged with two counts of indecent assault.

Police said the fight had been triggered because of his behaviour towards a woman in the bar before the police arrived. He was due to appear in court Monday.

Category: Crime, Police