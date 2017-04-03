Cops arrest 11 drunk drivers over weekend

(CNS): The RCIPS traffic unit was kept busy over the weekend arresting eleven people who were found to be drunk behind the wheel. The police said that the number of people caught drinking and driving was about twice the usual weekend average but that this was down to more proactive policing rather than a surge of drunks on the road. However, the RCIPS reminded people of the dangers of driving while drunk.

Most of these DUIs were detected by officers on patrol but two people were arrested after police responded to road crashes.

“Initially it appears that this increase is more a result of more strategic road enforcement rather than a huge increase in drunk driving,” said Sergeant Lenford Butler. “However, this was a lot of arrests for one weekend, and we want to remind the public of just how dangerous drunk driving is. A car can quickly become a lethal weapon with the addition of alcohol.”

The police made another 19 arrests over the weekend for a range of other offences.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Crime, Police