Cops arrest 11 drunk drivers over weekend
(CNS): The RCIPS traffic unit was kept busy over the weekend arresting eleven people who were found to be drunk behind the wheel. The police said that the number of people caught drinking and driving was about twice the usual weekend average but that this was down to more proactive policing rather than a surge of drunks on the road. However, the RCIPS reminded people of the dangers of driving while drunk.
Most of these DUIs were detected by officers on patrol but two people were arrested after police responded to road crashes.
“Initially it appears that this increase is more a result of more strategic road enforcement rather than a huge increase in drunk driving,” said Sergeant Lenford Butler. “However, this was a lot of arrests for one weekend, and we want to remind the public of just how dangerous drunk driving is. A car can quickly become a lethal weapon with the addition of alcohol.”
The police made another 19 arrests over the weekend for a range of other offences.
When there is no police around to enforce the law this is what happens……….the result of years and years of no active policing and slaps on the wrist. A whole generation has grown up to believe that laws are a joke and that they do not need to respect any authorities.
So police is admitting that their lack of “pro-active” policing has resulted into hundreds of people blatantly disobeying the law on a regular basis because they feel quite secure in knowing that they likely won’t be caught?
Perhaps Expats should be, upon conviction, jailed for 3 months, their jobs terminated, and then sent packing. Locals, upon conviction, should spend 6 months in jail. That should provide some incentive not to drink and drive. But who are we kidding – too many politicians would have to spend too much time at the farm…
Guernsey does this, except locals and expats are charged alike and employers will fire you for the arrest.
To start to make a dent in the hundreds of unpunished DUI drivers, reckless speeders, and near-miss road vigilantes, the RCIPS needs to show up ready to work, get out there, and arrest people. Start pulling over all of the probable cause cars – those with tinted everything, no plates, or no headlights on after dark. They’d soon find that 11 over a weekend is nothing.
If they sat outside Royal Palms on a Sunday evening they could probably get 100 arrests in one hit….
Especially Sunday.
Or any of the brunch spots. Or any bar on a Friday evening/night
