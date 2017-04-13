Coach suspended as CIFA clamps down on abuse
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Football Association has announced a zero tolerance policy towards the abuse of football officials. Following another assault on a volunteer referee at the weekend during an FA cup game between Future and Alliance FCs by the Alliance coach, CIFA released a joint statement with the local referees association stating that there would be increased security at matches including police officers and extra security guards. The coach in question has been suspended, CIFA said.
The local football association said there is “zero tolerance for abuse or discrimination” from coaches, players, club members and spectators. Violators will be reported to the CIFA Disciplinary Committee and the police, and could be banned from CIFA matches, the officials stated.
CIFA President Lee Ramoon said, “Clubs who perpetuate or condone coaches and players making threats or acting violently towards match officials or other players or coaches on or outside the field of play or that violate the CIFA Code of Conduct in any other regards will face sanctions, such as fines, deduction of points or being banned from competitions.”
He added that the “time has come for stricter measures”, including stricter security measures and sanctions which would be implemented in order to ensure the safety and betterment of the game.
“We will be meeting with clubs shortly to emphasize this new zero tolerance rule,” Ramoon said. “Additionally, it is important to note that the coach in question has been suspended from all football related activity pending a ruling from our Disciplinary Committee and further review from our Executive Committee.
“We intend to send a strong message and warning to our football fraternity,” he added. “Clubs need to select coaches that are equipped with the right skill set and abilities, and we will hold clubs responsible for its coaches, management, and players. We do not condone the bad behavior of coaches and players. It’s simply not acceptable.”
The football officials also said that all games were resuming as scheduled Wednesday as they extended thanks to fans for their continued support.
Category: Local News
As a parent of a child who is involved with football and has great compassion for this game, I am utterly disgusted with what is going on with football on this Island on all levels. CIFA is beyond being disorganized, even in grassroot programs, the politricks are alive and well. As a consequence, many kids have chosen to pursue another sport.
I hope that these so called “coaches” and “players” who can’t conduct themselves properly are being dealt with to the full extend of the law. I hope that whoever was assaulted is seeking to file a criminal suit.
Coach is obviously not in control of his balls and should have them removed.
And yet we continue to frown upon some of the other countries in our neighborhood despite them being able to turn out top athletes and top teams…We now have to have police presence at football games……..WTH?
Are coaches not asked to sign a CIFA Code of Conduct? If not, why not? Why do children have to have their parents sign one if adult players and coaches don’t. If they signed a CIFA code of conduct – well that was broken and total ban from all football related activities is the only answer.
Football or Soccer, or whatever you want to call it, is nothing more than the circus aspect from the Bread and Circuses regimes of ancient times. United!
Unfortunately, this will require a very strong response. He needs to be banned. If CIFA is to recover (much belatedly) any public confidence, any hot-heads like this, that physically attack volunteer marshals, need to be removed from the sport.
3
Suspended? How long? Should be permanently with no ability for reinstatement, plus there should be criminal charges for assault. This type of act need to be addressed completely and without any room for future instances.
31
Why no police involvement? Do they take assaults seriously, or not?
They have an Executive Committee AND a Disciplinary Committee? C’mon, really guys? Any other committees you got in that overpriced shack? How about an audit committee, or a PR committee? And is that Bruce Blake still at the helm?
22
