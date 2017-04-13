Coach suspended as CIFA clamps down on abuse

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Football Association has announced a zero tolerance policy towards the abuse of football officials. Following another assault on a volunteer referee at the weekend during an FA cup game between Future and Alliance FCs by the Alliance coach, CIFA released a joint statement with the local referees association stating that there would be increased security at matches including police officers and extra security guards. The coach in question has been suspended, CIFA said.

The local football association said there is “zero tolerance for abuse or discrimination” from coaches, players, club members and spectators. Violators will be reported to the CIFA Disciplinary Committee and the police, and could be banned from CIFA matches, the officials stated.

CIFA President Lee Ramoon said, “Clubs who perpetuate or condone coaches and players making threats or acting violently towards match officials or other players or coaches on or outside the field of play or that violate the CIFA Code of Conduct in any other regards will face sanctions, such as fines, deduction of points or being banned from competitions.”

He added that the “time has come for stricter measures”, including stricter security measures and sanctions which would be implemented in order to ensure the safety and betterment of the game.

“We will be meeting with clubs shortly to emphasize this new zero tolerance rule,” Ramoon said. “Additionally, it is important to note that the coach in question has been suspended from all football related activity pending a ruling from our Disciplinary Committee and further review from our Executive Committee.

“We intend to send a strong message and warning to our football fraternity,” he added. “Clubs need to select coaches that are equipped with the right skill set and abilities, and we will hold clubs responsible for its coaches, management, and players. We do not condone the bad behavior of coaches and players. It’s simply not acceptable.”

The football officials also said that all games were resuming as scheduled Wednesday as they extended thanks to fans for their continued support.

