Civil service rolls out anti-corruption policy

(CNS): The government is rolling out a new policy to promote good governance, officials have said. Later this month the civil service management will begin training public sector workers and begin a wide public education campaign aimed at stamping out corruption, fraud and other wrongdoing by government employees and encouraging whistle-blowing. “We want to create and maintain a culture of honesty and high ethics, including the understanding and awareness of risks and controls,” said Deputy Governor and Head of Civil Service Franz Manderson.

“We want to mitigate the risks and reduce the opportunities for fraud, as well as provide a platform for civil servants and members of the public to report an incident they feel is wrong,” he added in a GIS release announcing the policy roll-out.

The policy emerges from various pieces of legislation dealing with the public sector and policies already in place in the civil service, such as the Public Service Management and the Public Management and Finance Laws, the Code of Business Ethics and Conduct, Official Whistle-Blower Policy, Records and Information Management Policy and the Offering or Receiving Hospitality, Entertainment or Gifts Policy.

The Whistle-Blower Policy will be the platform used to report any incidents or claims directly to a hotline or website anonymously.

“Civil servants and officers at every level and in every department have a responsibility to speak up when they believe they have knowledge or suspect fraud or corruption is being committed, so appropriate action can be taken in a timely manner,” Manderson added.

Continuing to promote their credentials as a government of integrity, the political leaders offered support for the policy. Premier Alden McLaughlin told an audience on Saturday night at his party’s national congress that this policy would protect those willing to come forward and reveal wrongdoing. However, he added that in fifteen years there has never been a whiff of scandal around PPM politicians.

“There are strong provisions in the policy to protect civil servants and non-civil servants who deliver tips,” McLaughlin stated “All claims or allegations made by a person will first be thoroughly investigated to determine the veracity of the claim. The Anti-Fraud Policy will also provide clear guidance on how investigations into fraudulent activities will be dealt with by the Internal Audit Service.”

He said the policy covers “the prevention, detection and remediation of fraud, corruption and dishonesty”, as well as dealing with the roles and responsibilities of civil servants and how they should conduct themselves “in and outside” of work.

Finance Minister Marco Archer spelt out the basic reason for introducing the policy: “We are implementing these new policies to make clear that the use of one’s occupation for personal enrichment through the deliberate misuse of public resources and one’s office is unacceptable.”

Transparency and accountability are the cornerstones of good governance, he said.

