CIG fails badly on 2015 accounts

(CNS): The government has been given an adverse opinion by the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) on its 2015 consolidated accounts on the basis of around 18 different failings. Despite commitments over the last few years by the deputy governor and assurances that the consolidated accounts of core government as well as the statutory authorities and government companies would be heading towards an unqualified opinion by the end of this administration, the latest set of accounts show that government bean counters still have a long way to go to give the public a truthful account of how they collected and spent the cash.

Finance Minister Marco Archer, who has been credited with significantly improving the state of the public finances, presented the adverse accounts on the last day of the Legislative Assembly. Archer said this was only the second time that government has even managed to produce an entire set of accounts and the last time they were completely disclaimed. He said some of the remaining challenges would be addressed in the forthcoming consolidated accounts for 2016, which are still being audited, but government does not expect to have a clean bill of health until the 2018 financial year.

The minister said the government was not satisfied with the state of its accounts but he pointed to the failings of the US government, which has not had a clean bill of health for 20 years.

The OAG found numerous problems with the accounts that government is likely to continue to struggle to correct. These include the failure to include the public service pension assets and liabilities, poor control of revenue collection and management across the public sector, significant problems with the valuation of government assets, and the failure to state liabilities such as the dump and the environment. The result, according to the auditors, is that the accounts do not represent the real picture.

It is now more than twelve years since government implemented the Public Management and Finance Law, introducing what was meant to be a more precise regime to report its financial statements to the public. But the failure by senior civil servants, especially chief officers, to hold their teams accountable means the public has even less understanding of how government manages the three-quarters of a billion dollar budget it takes to run the country.

