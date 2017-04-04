CIG fails badly on 2015 accounts
(CNS): The government has been given an adverse opinion by the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) on its 2015 consolidated accounts on the basis of around 18 different failings. Despite commitments over the last few years by the deputy governor and assurances that the consolidated accounts of core government as well as the statutory authorities and government companies would be heading towards an unqualified opinion by the end of this administration, the latest set of accounts show that government bean counters still have a long way to go to give the public a truthful account of how they collected and spent the cash.
Finance Minister Marco Archer, who has been credited with significantly improving the state of the public finances, presented the adverse accounts on the last day of the Legislative Assembly. Archer said this was only the second time that government has even managed to produce an entire set of accounts and the last time they were completely disclaimed. He said some of the remaining challenges would be addressed in the forthcoming consolidated accounts for 2016, which are still being audited, but government does not expect to have a clean bill of health until the 2018 financial year.
The minister said the government was not satisfied with the state of its accounts but he pointed to the failings of the US government, which has not had a clean bill of health for 20 years.
The OAG found numerous problems with the accounts that government is likely to continue to struggle to correct. These include the failure to include the public service pension assets and liabilities, poor control of revenue collection and management across the public sector, significant problems with the valuation of government assets, and the failure to state liabilities such as the dump and the environment. The result, according to the auditors, is that the accounts do not represent the real picture.
It is now more than twelve years since government implemented the Public Management and Finance Law, introducing what was meant to be a more precise regime to report its financial statements to the public. But the failure by senior civil servants, especially chief officers, to hold their teams accountable means the public has even less understanding of how government manages the three-quarters of a billion dollar budget it takes to run the country.
As much as I hate to say it, the best consultancy contract that could have been given would have been to one of the big 4 to implement as system that could actually be properly audited..
I’m convinced there is widespread resistance at all levels of government to proper records and financial controls because it would be too unpopular with voters to prevent all the under-the-table perks and deals that are done and the honesty system that is used and widely abused in many ministries. As long as no-one is accountable the favour system can operate in full swing. The only people who lose out are the honest hard-working ones.
I’ve always been amazed at how the government here can say they have a huge surplus and the next day say they don’t have reliable records. Looks like Marco and Alden’s surplus is no exception…they have done really well selling work permits to who ever asks.
Overstated assets, understated liabilities and inability to collect revenue.
“The OAG found numerous problems with the accounts that government is likely to continue to struggle to correct. These include the failure to include the public service pension assets and liabilities, poor control of revenue collection and management across the public sector, significant problems with the valuation of government assets, and the failure to state liabilities such as the dump and the environment. The result, according to the auditors, is that the accounts do not represent the real picture.”
As a CPA, I am appalled. How worse can it get? Well at least not as bad as the US is the response from those in charge.
Disgraceful response from the Minister of Finance. This is inexcusable and disappointing to hear him be dismissive of some very serious long term problems in the government that he claims are improving under the progressives.
I would’ve expected this gibberish from his precedessor not someone who holds themself out as a model of professionalism and fiscal prudence. You have become like the rest. This is nothing Deputy Governor Manderson and Mr. Archer should take lightly and not the time for political rhetoric. It is clear that without any accountablity within senior management of CIG nothing will change.
Well done Marco and PPM proving again that your logic and financial management is all about smoke and mirrors to deceive the public
All you can hear is Marco this and Marco that yet he is so relax to point at the USA system, wow all that glitters surely isn’t gold where he is concern. I often listen to him on radio and he is as arrogant as they come.
Ah…pointing to the US as an example of this being OK? Seriously? Nothing to see here…
So someone explain this. I listen to the LA and saw the financial statements of core government and sacs being tabled and all had received either qualified opinions or qualified opinions. So we know for certain how our money is being spent.
How is it that the EPS did not get a qualified option. It seems to me that your statement about the public not knowing how it’s money is being spent is a grossly inaccurate statement.
What we want to know is why was the EPS given an adverse opinion? I bet it has nothing to do with the quality of the financial statements. Come on CNS you can do better ?
All that glitters is not gold where Marco is concerned
When Central Accounting was eliminated by George McCarthy, the Cayman Islands public accounts descended into chaos.
Imagine having a supermarket and then deciding that the deli, the fresh produce, the bakery and the meat all have to run independent accounts?
The painful thing is that no one in the government had the courage to stand up to such madness.
If the desired result of such foolhardy behaviour was the instability of the government, then it was successful.
The new politicians will most certainly have their work cut out.
If they find obstinate bullfrogs squatting in the permanent secretarial positions, they should fire them.
So back in the day, “Central Accounting” took into account public service pensions assets and liabilities, problems with the valuations of government assets and the failure to state such liabilities as the dump and the environment….those things that so worry the auditors? No of course Central Accounting didn’t. And your supermarket “analogy” is childishly pathetic and of no relevance.
….and you are the PPM’s best? Glad you pointed to the USA, hope you follow the same fate as Hillary
Coincidence or strategic by presenting these accounts on the last day of the LA sitting? Hmm?!
Until the public service (CS & statutory authorities) of wasting public funds is curbed and reversed, no Government will present a balanced budget.
Where are Franz Mandersoon’s actions on effecting real positive change within the public sector?
12:16. Going from a disclaimer to an adverse opinion is exactly the change the DG talked about. Qualified option next then unqualified opinion.
It would have been funny if it has not been tragic.
