Cayman environment worth near $200M

(CNS): The minister with responsibility for the environment has said that initial results from work currently underway by local environmental researchers to assess how much the natural environment is worth to the local economy suggests it is reaching almost $200 million a year. Wayne Panton, who made history when he steered through the National Conservation Law after years of controversy, said that he is proud of the legislation that is working to protect the country’s natural resources, and the economic assessments are showing how valuable nature is to the country’s bottom line.

“The environment doesn’t always get the attention it needs because it can seem like a tomorrow problem. But unless we take the necessary measures now it will be too late when it becomes the today problem,” Panton told CNS this week. “It is quite possible for us to continue developing the Cayman Islands in a sustainable way. Technology will play an increasing part in helping us utilize the resources we have to benefit the people and the economy without destroying the environment.”

With research beginning to underscore the monetary value of our natural resources, it becomes increasingly clear why we need to protect them. Panton said that while these resources valuable, he does not believe that being a good custodian of them means the end of development.

“But, as is the case the world over, we have reached the point where protecting our environment must be an important consideration in development decisions. That is why the National Conservation Law remains one of the most important pieces of legislation I steered through this term,” he added.

Panton brought around 80 pieces of legislation over the past four years, much more than any other minister, and mostly to do with the offshore financial sector, which have been fundamental to the country’s fortunes. However, the National Conservation Law is the one he considers as fundamental to the country’s future.

Panton said that once the NCL is fully implemented, he expects that a lot of work will have to be done to ensure clarity between the government agencies interacting with the National Conservation Council. But things are already taking shape.

“In general, things have worked fairly well. But when implementing a new process there is going to be some friction. The success is about managing that and making sure people are aware of what the relevant provisions are. The NCC spent a great deal of time creating guidelines in line with law and practice for interaction with agencies. What tensions existed are being reduced as things become better understood.”

The minister said that the fear mongering about the law was misplaced and it has not had any detrimental economic implications, despite some recent claims on the campaign trial.

“The fear that environmental considerations would somehow unduly impact normal economic considerations were unfounded,” Panton said, as he pointed to the accepted norms now in developed and increasingly in developing countries about a clear recognition of promoting environmental concerns alongside socio-economic ones.

Despite ten years or more of wrangling about the legislation, which Panton said was dubbed the “national conversation law” for years because minister after minister talked about implementing a conservation law but failed to do so, he managed to get a law passed.

In the face of the continued misinformation from various quarters, in the end he achieve the unexpected result of unanimous support when he brought the legislation to the parliament after wide public consultation and amendments to meet the public concerns.

But since then, MLAs on the opposition benches have become less supportive of conservation.

“We have a lot of existing politicians and some seeking to be elected who pay lip service to environmental issues as think they have to,” he said. “But when you drill down to what they are saying, it’s just words without any real comprehension or understanding of the issues.”

Worried about the possible retrograde steps on the environment, he said, “Members of the opposition talk about supporting conservation but their actions show different. Some MLAs recently voted against taking money from Environmental Protection Fund to purchase environmentally sensitive land and for no good reason. They are quite prepared to compromise the environment for their own political agenda, which does not serve the interests of the country and certainly not the children, who we should be the stewards of the environment for.”

Panton believes that the legislation will be under threat under any other government, as many candidates appear to want to revert to the previous position that the consideration of the environment should be on an ad hoc basis again, “when it looks good rather than a consistent rational approach where right decisions are made on the right information at relevant time”.

He said, “This government has demonstrated that it is committed to protecting the environment as it recognizes the immense value it has to people and the economy. The environment is part of our quality of life, it makes us who we are and has huge economic value. Our coastlines in their natural state are the best protection we have from a variety of risks, including the threat of storms and hurricanes as well as climate change concerns. Sustainable development must include protecting them.”

“In the end,” Panton warned, “nature does not need us; we need nature.” But he said the law will not function properly unless there is an appropriate balance of sustainable development tempered with the realities we face.

“We all need to make an extra effort to preserve the unique environmental aspects of the Cayman Islands,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Land Habitat, Laws, Politics, Science & Nature