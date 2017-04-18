banner ad

‘Candidate X’ disqualified from election

| 18/04/2017 | 38 Comments

(CNS): The chief justice has ruled that a spent conviction for dishonesty has disqualified a candidate from office. As a result of a court order, however, the media has been banned from identifying the candidate to protect his character. Chief Justice Anthony Smellie found that there are conditions on the rehabilitation of an offender that are not absolute and the constitutional provision that bars people running for public office if they have ever been convicted of any dishonesty offence is one of those exceptions.

The chief justice read only the conclusion of his decision Monday, following the hearing before the court last week, where local attorney Graham Hampson argued that his client’s conviction, which dates back to the early 1990’s, was spent and the entire purpose of spent convictions is to allow a person to regain their full good character.

But the country’s top judge found that for the purposes of standing for public office, his spent conviction still bars him from running for election as a member of the Legislative Assembly. He said this was down to public interest and that the constitution was clear that any dishonesty offence was enough to disqualify a candidate because the goal was to ensure only people “of high integrity” have the opportunity to stand for public office.

The court is also considering two other cases that relate to issues of status and citizenship.

Check back to CNS through this week for more on issues relating to candidate qualifications.

Comments (38)

  1. Anonymous says:
    18/04/2017 at 7:07 pm

    This comes as no surprise………having dealt with such characters who roamed the Windsor Park area back in the 1990’s.

    Good decision Hon Chief Justice, we have too many crooks and lazy asses now in the LA earning $100,000 – $120,000 CI per annum, to add one more to the possible list.




    7



    0
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    18/04/2017 at 6:35 pm

    That you CJ and Elections Office. While X had two chances of being elected slim and none. Just allowing someone with these convictions to stand for election was a giant step backwards.

    We are not going back to the credit card abuses poorly managed projects pie in the sky developments entourage trips abroad and a general waste of our money.

    The PPM has spoiled us with steady and prudent financial management. I am going to be spoiled for another 4 years.

    Please don’t tell me that some uneducated independent who had never achieved anything in life is going to do better than the PPM.




    9



    0
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    18/04/2017 at 6:29 pm

    I wonder if they ga disqualify the crackheads, alcoholics, continual adulterers and those that spew RIDICULOUS LIES!!!!




    2



    0
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    18/04/2017 at 6:28 pm

    It is all so funny and foolish as the midday news said candidate X was out but called the name of other two to be decided on lol …Not calling he name won’t change he pass and it won’t make he record clear for next election..People don’t forget…




    4



    0
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    18/04/2017 at 6:19 pm

    I don’t understand why we aren’t allowed to know. When we are to vote, it is supposed to be public who the eligible candidates are.




    7



    0
    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    18/04/2017 at 6:16 pm

    The Cayman courts’ secrecy is curious. This person’s identity was reported in the media at the time his qualifications were first challenged. In fact your own article on 4/11 gives his name. What exactly is accomplished by this gag order other than to make me click back to the earlier reports? BTW did the media get to attend the hearing in chambers?




    3



    0
    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    18/04/2017 at 6:11 pm

    Sorry Who… ever you are




    2



    0
    Reply
  8. Caymanian says:
    18/04/2017 at 5:06 pm

    Nah na nah na…nah na nah na….hey hey hey…Good bye nah na nah na….nah na nah na….hey hey hey Good bye……See ya…..ba bye……..Damn it’s a good day….feel like going skinny dippin now…..




    2



    0
    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    18/04/2017 at 4:35 pm

    Thank you very much. X would have been a disaster.




    2



    0
    Reply
  10. Fred says:
    18/04/2017 at 4:25 pm

    So his anonymity must be preserved “to protect his character”, but the CJ has found that he does not have the integrity to stand for the LA?




    4



    0
    Reply
  11. Anonymous says:
    18/04/2017 at 4:07 pm

    Why should this individual have the luxury of anonymity, he gave up that right when he was stupid enough to stand as a candidate.




    4



    1
    Reply
  12. Anonymous says:
    18/04/2017 at 3:07 pm

    KT and GE that means you too can NEVER run. Thank God for that! Great decision by the judge.




    41



    1
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      18/04/2017 at 5:07 pm

      KT …thats great news. She can barely manage a FB account. Some how a FB account about the protecting the rights of Caymanians focuses on attacking Caymanian . Really?




      3



      0
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      18/04/2017 at 7:33 pm

      Hopefully that means that KT will give the constant diatribes on social media a rest.




      3



      0
      Reply
  13. Anonymous says:
    18/04/2017 at 3:06 pm

    The quality of incumbents and new candidates is very poor for the Caymans




    41



    10
    Reply
  14. Ambassador of Absurdistan says:
    18/04/2017 at 3:03 pm

    The time has come Cayman to EXPOSE:

    ALL the women beaters, crooked deals and dealers, kick back takers, cheaters, misogynists, drug users, tyrants, abusers of power, those in the closet, paedophiles, drunks, religious zealots, homosexuals, con artists, bigots, racists, drug dealers, dead beat dads, fake christians, bible bashers, fascists, sellouts, facilitators of corruption, anti-Caymanians, anti-expatriates, those in it for the paychecks pension and the prestige of public office




    39



    6
    Reply
  15. A Nony Mouse says:
    18/04/2017 at 3:02 pm

    When the candidate is removed from the election rolls, it will be common knowledge who it was. This is a small community and you cannot keep such a ruling secret. Obviously this election rotation will be getting quite interesting with 2 more challenges being adjudicated currently. Stay tuned!




    37



    0
    Reply
  16. Anonymous says:
    18/04/2017 at 2:53 pm

    When you live in glass house, don’t throw stones




    32



    1
    Reply
  17. Crash and Burn says:
    18/04/2017 at 2:47 pm

    Well that came crashing down all too quickly, didn’t it?




    26



    0
    Reply
  18. Anonymous says:
    18/04/2017 at 2:30 pm

    This makes no sense. I can understand not releasing the name during trial, but now that a decision is made the public needs to know who it is. Obviously we will find out when the ballots are released……because X’s name won’t be on it.

    It’s our election, our vote, and the CJ is saying we’re not allowed to know?

    I’m completely baffled.




    56



    0
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      18/04/2017 at 3:49 pm

      I agree with you. I feel the exact same way. They keep hiding things from us THE PUBLIC saying that it is not in our best interest to know. This is getting ridiculous to be honest.




      2



      0
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      18/04/2017 at 4:10 pm

      Note that the CJ read only the conclusion of his decision (according to the report). As you note this can’t be kept secret for long so my guess is the X is just temporary. As there’s two more challenges to go they’re probably trying to get decisions out ASAP and then can go back and issue the full judgements while the campaigns continue. At which point the X will fall away. – But that’s just my logic.




      0



      0
      Reply
  19. Anonymous says:
    18/04/2017 at 2:16 pm

    If we are worried about dishonesty know a few members of the current government that need to be disqualified!




    36



    7
    Reply
  20. Anonymous says:
    18/04/2017 at 2:11 pm

    Do us a favour – everybody knows who it is!




    31



    2
    Reply
  21. Anonymous says:
    18/04/2017 at 1:34 pm

    Great. Can we retire the incumbents and postpone the elections for 4 more years.
    I do not want my children growing up having to hate these political liars.




    22



    9
    Reply
  22. Anonymous says:
    18/04/2017 at 1:24 pm

    Good decision, that should put to rest of some of the past MLAs that are hoping to run in the future.




    42



    2
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      18/04/2017 at 2:44 pm

      Trouble is several of those disgraced politicians are already acting as advisers to this new group of power thirsty candidates.




      28



      1
      Reply
  23. Anonymous says:
    18/04/2017 at 1:02 pm

    Yes!!!!!!!




    38



    2
    Reply

