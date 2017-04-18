‘Candidate X’ disqualified from election
(CNS): The chief justice has ruled that a spent conviction for dishonesty has disqualified a candidate from office. As a result of a court order, however, the media has been banned from identifying the candidate to protect his character. Chief Justice Anthony Smellie found that there are conditions on the rehabilitation of an offender that are not absolute and the constitutional provision that bars people running for public office if they have ever been convicted of any dishonesty offence is one of those exceptions.
The chief justice read only the conclusion of his decision Monday, following the hearing before the court last week, where local attorney Graham Hampson argued that his client’s conviction, which dates back to the early 1990’s, was spent and the entire purpose of spent convictions is to allow a person to regain their full good character.
But the country’s top judge found that for the purposes of standing for public office, his spent conviction still bars him from running for election as a member of the Legislative Assembly. He said this was down to public interest and that the constitution was clear that any dishonesty offence was enough to disqualify a candidate because the goal was to ensure only people “of high integrity” have the opportunity to stand for public office.
The court is also considering two other cases that relate to issues of status and citizenship.
Check back to CNS through this week for more on issues relating to candidate qualifications.
This comes as no surprise………having dealt with such characters who roamed the Windsor Park area back in the 1990’s.
Good decision Hon Chief Justice, we have too many crooks and lazy asses now in the LA earning $100,000 – $120,000 CI per annum, to add one more to the possible list.
That you CJ and Elections Office. While X had two chances of being elected slim and none. Just allowing someone with these convictions to stand for election was a giant step backwards.
We are not going back to the credit card abuses poorly managed projects pie in the sky developments entourage trips abroad and a general waste of our money.
The PPM has spoiled us with steady and prudent financial management. I am going to be spoiled for another 4 years.
Please don’t tell me that some uneducated independent who had never achieved anything in life is going to do better than the PPM.
I wonder if they ga disqualify the crackheads, alcoholics, continual adulterers and those that spew RIDICULOUS LIES!!!!
It is all so funny and foolish as the midday news said candidate X was out but called the name of other two to be decided on lol …Not calling he name won’t change he pass and it won’t make he record clear for next election..People don’t forget…
What will the other two be referred to Y and Z lol
I don’t understand why we aren’t allowed to know. When we are to vote, it is supposed to be public who the eligible candidates are.
The Cayman courts’ secrecy is curious. This person’s identity was reported in the media at the time his qualifications were first challenged. In fact your own article on 4/11 gives his name. What exactly is accomplished by this gag order other than to make me click back to the earlier reports? BTW did the media get to attend the hearing in chambers?
Sorry Who… ever you are
Nah na nah na…nah na nah na….hey hey hey…Good bye nah na nah na….nah na nah na….hey hey hey Good bye……See ya…..ba bye……..Damn it’s a good day….feel like going skinny dippin now…..
cus I’m happy…..so happy…..yeah yeah yeah
Thank you very much. X would have been a disaster.
So his anonymity must be preserved “to protect his character”, but the CJ has found that he does not have the integrity to stand for the LA?
Why should this individual have the luxury of anonymity, he gave up that right when he was stupid enough to stand as a candidate.
KT and GE that means you too can NEVER run. Thank God for that! Great decision by the judge.
KT …thats great news. She can barely manage a FB account. Some how a FB account about the protecting the rights of Caymanians focuses on attacking Caymanian . Really?
Hopefully that means that KT will give the constant diatribes on social media a rest.
The quality of incumbents and new candidates is very poor for the Caymans
Where are “The Caymans”?
The time has come Cayman to EXPOSE:
ALL the women beaters, crooked deals and dealers, kick back takers, cheaters, misogynists, drug users, tyrants, abusers of power, those in the closet, paedophiles, drunks, religious zealots, homosexuals, con artists, bigots, racists, drug dealers, dead beat dads, fake christians, bible bashers, fascists, sellouts, facilitators of corruption, anti-Caymanians, anti-expatriates, those in it for the paychecks pension and the prestige of public office
Only Mac will be able to run if we expose all of those people!
well that about rules everyone out then….curious as to why you think a homosexual couldn’t be a good candidate though?
That would knock every politician out the race minus Marco Archer
3.03 Not many left after that list….looks like the Green iguanas will get in. Probably do a better job too.
I guess, we’ll have no government then?
When the candidate is removed from the election rolls, it will be common knowledge who it was. This is a small community and you cannot keep such a ruling secret. Obviously this election rotation will be getting quite interesting with 2 more challenges being adjudicated currently. Stay tuned!
When you live in glass house, don’t throw stones
Well that came crashing down all too quickly, didn’t it?
This makes no sense. I can understand not releasing the name during trial, but now that a decision is made the public needs to know who it is. Obviously we will find out when the ballots are released……because X’s name won’t be on it.
It’s our election, our vote, and the CJ is saying we’re not allowed to know?
I’m completely baffled.
I agree with you. I feel the exact same way. They keep hiding things from us THE PUBLIC saying that it is not in our best interest to know. This is getting ridiculous to be honest.
Note that the CJ read only the conclusion of his decision (according to the report). As you note this can’t be kept secret for long so my guess is the X is just temporary. As there’s two more challenges to go they’re probably trying to get decisions out ASAP and then can go back and issue the full judgements while the campaigns continue. At which point the X will fall away. – But that’s just my logic.
If we are worried about dishonesty know a few members of the current government that need to be disqualified!
Exactly.
Especially the ones that try to extort grocery storres into buying their produce for the highest prices!
Do us a favour – everybody knows who it is!
Great. Can we retire the incumbents and postpone the elections for 4 more years.
I do not want my children growing up having to hate these political liars.
Good decision, that should put to rest of some of the past MLAs that are hoping to run in the future.
Trouble is several of those disgraced politicians are already acting as advisers to this new group of power thirsty candidates.
Yes!!!!!!!
