Business sector puts up CI$25k ‘robbery’ reward

(CNS): The Chamber of Commerce is offering a $25,000 reward for help in convicting the armed robbers involved in the cash van stick-up outside Fosters Airport on 8 April. The money was raised by the business association members and the reward posted as leads in the case appear to be drying up. The public helped the police find the white Honda CRV getaway car and an arrest was made on Sunday but the suspect was released the next day on bail without charge.

Facebook images of a local woman appearing to be celebrating the arrival of a significant amount cash by a white vehicle were also followed up by police but the masked robbers, who were both armed and who fired multiple times during the robbery shooting and injuring a security guard remain at large.

The chamber said that members from many different business and industry sector had supported the reward.

“Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to come forward,” said Chamber CEO, Wil Pineau. “The business community is united in its desire for police to capture the criminals as quickly as possible but they can only do this with further reliable information.”

While Cayman is no stranger to robberies this case has raised particular concerns. It took place on a Saturday evening outside a very busy supermarket and the armed men fired their weapons multiple times placing large numbers of the general public in harm’s way. According to descriptions given to the police one of the robbers was about 6-foot tall, wearing all black or dark-coloured clothing; the other was around 5’6”-5’8” wearing jeans and a grey/white hoodie top.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact DI Collins Oremule on 936-8746 or DS Anderson Taylor at 925-3075. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, to the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

