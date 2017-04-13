Broken light causes standby emergency for CAL

(CNS): An unusual smell on board a Cayman Airways flight returning from New York caused an emergency services standby landing Thursday, but the cause was later found to be a broken light. As Flight KX793 approached Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) this morning just before 11:30, the crew requested the airport emergency services to be on standby as a precautionary measure because of an “unusual odour emanating from the rear lavatory area”, airline officials said.

The aircraft, under the command of Captain William Anderson, landed safely and uneventfully at 11:35am.

After the 122 passengers left the aircraft as normal, the plane was removed from service to find out what was causing the smell. It was later determined to be coming from a defective light in the WC, which was replaced.

