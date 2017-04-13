Broken light causes standby emergency for CAL
(CNS): An unusual smell on board a Cayman Airways flight returning from New York caused an emergency services standby landing Thursday, but the cause was later found to be a broken light. As Flight KX793 approached Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) this morning just before 11:30, the crew requested the airport emergency services to be on standby as a precautionary measure because of an “unusual odour emanating from the rear lavatory area”, airline officials said.
The aircraft, under the command of Captain William Anderson, landed safely and uneventfully at 11:35am.
After the 122 passengers left the aircraft as normal, the plane was removed from service to find out what was causing the smell. It was later determined to be coming from a defective light in the WC, which was replaced.
Category: Local News
How much did that add to our subsidy?
Cayman Airways – The Pride And Joy Of The Cayman Islands – We have the best pilots it is like back when our men use to brave the raging seas we had the best seamen. I am very proud to be Caymanian and to be able to have an airline called Cayman Airways. Continue the great work Cayman Airways Crew and that is all who work to keep her in the air. God bless always
Doo-lally. Cayman seamen were cheap and not unionized. That was why they were popular in the Florida ports.
Best Pilot ever! calm, professional, extremely qualify and excellent Human being.
I flew my beloved airlines today. Perfect service as usual.
How was American Airlines?
One of the best airlines. Things happen.
“Unusual odour emanating from the rear lavatory area” would have been a better headline.
6
…as opposed to the usual odor emanating from the rear lavatory area.
Defective lights stink? Interesting.
I love the Caymans and always fly Cayman Airways, they are always ultra cautious and take good care of the passengers……..very safe airline.
If i might add……one of the great things about Cayman Airways is that they allow you two free bags and one free carry on………..but sadly they never provide any “carry offs” so United Airlines has them beat in that regard……LOL…..good job Caymans!
But we are now offering Chinese take out food. Lol.
The airplane was under the command of William Anderson is correct but let me add under the command of captain smooth.
6
