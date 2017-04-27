Brac customs officer denies having illegal gun

(CNS): Claude Anthony Terry, a customs officer from Cayman Brac who is currently on required leave, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm. Terry appeared in court last week and denied having an illegal Smith & Wesson, eight rounds of .44 magnum cartridges and a canister of pepper spray at his home on the Brac in August last year. It is not clear when Terry was charged after he was arrested following the raid at his home on 23 August. It is understood that he first appeared in court last month during a Sister Islands Summary Court session.

The Grand Court may move to Cayman Brac for this case, as it is expected to be a judge alone trial and all of the witnesses are on that island, John Furniss, who is representing Terry, told the court Friday. Terry was bailed to return at a later date.

At the time of his arrest Collector of Customs Charles Clifford confirmed that he was aware of the allegations against Terry but that customs was handled by District Administration on Cayman Brac. CNS contacted District Commissioner Ernie Scott but he did not respond to those enquiries. We understand, however, that Terry remains suspended from his government job.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Crime, Customs, Police