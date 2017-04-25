BMW driver denies causing death of motorcyclist

(CNS): Noel Vaughan Douglas has denied causing the death of Matthew Owens (31) in September 2015 in a collision in the early hours of the morning on the Linford Pierson Highway. Vaughan (36) was driving a BMW 328i, while Owens, who died at the scene of the crash, was on a motorbike. Douglas appeared in Grand Court Friday, more than 18 months after the crash, and pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous or careless driving.

Douglas was arrested at the scene but was only recently charged with causing Owen’s death. A jury trial is now expected to take place later this year. Douglas was reportedly injured in the smash, which also involved a third vehicle, according to police reports at the time. The driver of a Toyota Mark II was also hospitalized.

Category: Courts, Crime