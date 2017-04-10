Armed robbers fled scene in white Honda
(CNS): Police are on the hunt for two men who fled the scene of the cash van robbery outside Foster’s Food Fair near the airport Saturday night in a white SUV, which was caught on CCTV. Both robbers, who were masked and armed, fired multiple shots during the heist on the amoured vehicle at around 7:10pm in the parking lot of the busy supermarket. One of the men was about 6-foot tall, wearing all black or dark-coloured clothing; the other was around 5’6”-5’8” wearing jeans and a grey/white hoodie top.
The men fled the scene in a white Honda CRV, approximately 1997-2000 year. The car drove out of the Foster’s parking lot on the airport side after the stick-up, making a right turn toward the mini-roundabout and Mango Tree. Police have confirmed that they got away with some cash but have not said how much.
A 51-year-old security guard who was shot in the arm and leg remains in hospital in stable condition.
Police said several people were at the scene when the robbery took place. Investigators are asking anyone who has not yet spoken to police about what they saw or those who have been in contact but have remembered further details to contact the RCIPS.
DI Collins Oremule can be reached at 936-8746 and DS Anderson Taylor at 925-3075. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, to the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Taking advantage of no licence plates, this doesn’t even come across as suspicious
to police these days, whose dumb idea was this anyway, great help to the bad guys
From the photo, that looks like one of the hundreds of cars that don’t have plates nowadays. Why?Because government ran out of old plates before the new ones arrived.
If so, this is a scandal and government incompetence on a monumental scale. And don’t tell me they’re supposed to have paper plates taped to their windows. Everyone ignores that so-called rule, and the police ignore them ignoring it!
Where are we with the new plates, anyway? Anywhere else people would rightly lose their jobs for this level of mind-boggling incompetence.
Just tell us this was one of the hundreds of vehicles that are driving around with paper license plate, i could see that coming from far off.
And judging from the photos… a vehicle with illegal tint and no license plate 🙁
Hmmm, looks over tinted in the photo. Was it reported stolen? Can Dept of Vehicle Licensing pull up cars by make and model? No plates I assume, but one would only need an inkjet printer to fake one with those silly temporary plates govt is issuing. Marl road is that there is CCTV footage of the robbers, but it is not being released? If true, why?
They long gone I’m sure.
Thanks for the info… 3 days later. The CRV could have been painted a different color by now.
All of this feels like a movie…
