Armed robbers fled scene in white Honda

(CNS): Police are on the hunt for two men who fled the scene of the cash van robbery outside Foster’s Food Fair near the airport Saturday night in a white SUV, which was caught on CCTV. Both robbers, who were masked and armed, fired multiple shots during the heist on the amoured vehicle at around 7:10pm in the parking lot of the busy supermarket. One of the men was about 6-foot tall, wearing all black or dark-coloured clothing; the other was around 5’6”-5’8” wearing jeans and a grey/white hoodie top.

The men fled the scene in a white Honda CRV, approximately 1997-2000 year. The car drove out of the Foster’s parking lot on the airport side after the stick-up, making a right turn toward the mini-roundabout and Mango Tree. Police have confirmed that they got away with some cash but have not said how much.

A 51-year-old security guard who was shot in the arm and leg remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police said several people were at the scene when the robbery took place. Investigators are asking anyone who has not yet spoken to police about what they saw or those who have been in contact but have remembered further details to contact the RCIPS.

DI Collins Oremule can be reached at 936-8746 and DS Anderson Taylor at 925-3075. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, to the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police