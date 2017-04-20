Arden calls for taxes to pay for education

(CNS Elections): The incumbent member for East End became the first candidate in the televised election forums so far to raise the sticky issue of taxes, after several weeks of candidates rolling out wish lists, in many cases without indicating how they propose to pay for them. But Arden McLean bucked the trend when he declared Tuesday that the next government should “tax the people” and “triple the education budget” to meet the demands of the business community who claim Caymanians are not good enough.

