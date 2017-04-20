Arden calls for taxes to pay for education
(CNS Elections): The incumbent member for East End became the first candidate in the televised election forums so far to raise the sticky issue of taxes, after several weeks of candidates rolling out wish lists, in many cases without indicating how they propose to pay for them. But Arden McLean bucked the trend when he declared Tuesday that the next government should “tax the people” and “triple the education budget” to meet the demands of the business community who claim Caymanians are not good enough.
Category: Local News
Yes it is time to tax all those who are a serious strain on our economy and infrastructure that including all govt employees from overseas. Those who want to live here should have to pay for its up keep plain and simple. Got my vote time for Johnny come lately to pay his way
‘Money’ has NEVER been the issue with our failed Gov. Education system. We can hire the best teachers at fantastic salaries & benefits and they will still leave in droves … because DISCIPLINE in all but non-existent in Govt. schools.
Children need discipline and structure in order to learn at any appreciable level, and this is why the Private schools here excel.
Unfortunately it might be too much to expect Mr. McLean to understand such basic reasoning.
the more politician taxes. the more they spend!? 😆 vicious cycle and the normal population normally wind up on lising end….😂 maybe we need to pay mla’s and miniters nothing….i can guarantee there wont be as many of them? Lets tax them first?
Very easy to triple the education budget, simply pay the MLAs’ what they are worth and give the money saved to education. Only problem this will cause is that there will then be too much money in the education budget.
3
great idea, tax ex-pats to pay for schools they cant get their kids into!
I think you will find that a significant part of the problem is expat children in government schools for free. Just because they are not from the UK or Canada does not mean they are not expats.
Even if your education gets zillions of dollars nothing would change, because nobody knows what he/she is doing. The children’s home issues have clearly demonstrated the mind set of people who “take care” of the troubled children, pardon me,”young criminals” as the staff sees them.
Why not have “the people” pay for their own children’s education like the rest of the driftwood have to do? Arden can give up his entire salary and put it toward the education of a child of his choosing. We pay enough in hidden “Taxes” on this rock.
Just want we need, give cretins like this our income to squander so these self important fools can use to elect themselves
And this is how tax nightmares begin for the average person, with all the feel-good intentions perpetrated by opportunistic imbeciles dont-give-a-crap about the future of these islands like this petulant moron, always too ready to confiscate other people income to get him elected. Why don’t you fork up YOUR Arden?? lead by example XXXXX
